Apple-picking season is upon us, with trees in orchards all across the region packed with the favorite fall fruit.
Going apple picking this weekend? There are 2,500 varieties of apples grown in the United States.
Here are the most popular apples to take a bite out of, according to the U.S. Apple Organization, and what makes them stand out:
Gala: Very sweet; does not brown even when sliced.
Red Delicious: Sweet, but very mild flavor.
Fuji: Excellent all-purpose apple, with sweet aromatic flavor,
Granny Smith: Very tart, almost sour flavor.
Honeycrisp: Sweet, crisp apple.
Golden Delicious: Very sweet, mild flavor.
McIntosh: Classic sweet-tart flavor.
Pink Lady: Sweet-tart flavor, with crisp bite.
Braeburn: Good, all-purpose apple.
Apple-picking tips and tidbits
- The pilgrims planted the first U.S. apple trees in the Massachusetts Bay Colony.
- Apple trees take about four to five years to produce their first fruit.
- Apples ripen from the outside of the tree toward the center, so the apples on the ends of the branches are ready to pick first.
- Most modern apple orchards have dwarf trees that are very close to the ground to make for easy picking for all ages.
- Select firm, bruise-free apples.
- Color is not really how you tell when an apple is ripe. The color can be anything from dark green, to yellow, pink, orange, bright red, dark red or even a combination. It all depends on the variety.
- A bushel of apples weighs between 42 and 48 pounds.
- Once apples are picked, they stop ripening.
- It takes about 36 apples to create 1 gallon of apple cider.
Source: pickyourown.org