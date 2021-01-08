Birds flittering around the yard are a common sight during spring and summer, and these winged guests can be fun to watch as they nest, feed and chirp away.
When the weather cools in fall and winter, many birds seek out warmer places, but a good number of these feathered friends stick around.
If you spend a little time looking in your yard or neighborhood this winter, here are some of the winged creatures you just might see in the trees or on the ground.
Northern cardinals: The bright red cardinals are around much of the year. Cardinals use their powerful bills to crack open seeds and cut through sugary fruits to help them survive the winter.
Tree sparrows: Tree sparrows are large-bodied and long-tailed sparrows with gray and reddish-brown streaking along the edges of their feathers. They also wear a bright chestnut-colored cap. Despite their name, tree sparrows spend much of their time on the ground feeding. These birds feed on insects and worms, so milder winters may be why we get to see them in the colder months.
Tufted titmice: Tufted titmice look like cardinals in body and head shape, except they’re smaller and pale gray instead of red. They make a loud scolding call when unwelcome visitors get in their space.
Blue jays: With white or light gray feathering on the underside of their bodies and various shades of blue, black and white on the top, these songbirds are fairly common. They have large crests, which means they have quite a head of feathers, and broad, round tails. A favorite food of theirs is acorns, and they often can be seen on the edge of forests. They do have a loud call, which can be heard from pretty far away.
Mourning doves: Many people hear mourning doves before they actually see them, as their soft cooing often comes from roof rafters and tree branches. These birds have plump bodies and long, tapered necks, with a head that looks particularly small in comparison. They tend to be brown to buff color. When the birds fly off, their wings make sharp whistling or whinnying sounds.
American goldfinches: These birds are sometimes called the “wild canary” of the Americas. They have recognizable yellow plumes that fade in winter to a mix of buff, brown and gray. They eat small seeds and often travel in flocks.
If you really like bird-watching, you might want to save the date for the Great Backyard Bird Count. The annual event run by the Cornell Laboratory of Ornithology in Ithaca, New York, and the National Audubon Society asks volunteer bird-watchers across North America to observe and count all the birds they see in a 15-minute period over the course of four days. This year’s count will take place Friday, Feb. 12, through Monday, Feb. 15.
The program helps identify birds that are most commonly seen in cold temperatures and study the makeup of the winter bird populations across North America. Birds seen during this time may change from year to year, though certain species are more likely to be around in the winter months.
To learn more about the Great Backyard Bird Count, visit birdcount.org.