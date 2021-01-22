If you love the snow, this probably hasn’t been your favorite winter.
Days for building snowmen or having a snowball fight have been few and far between.
Snow totals in Boston, actually, are right on track for an average year. There has been 17.5 inches of snow measured in Boston this winter, as of Jan. 17; that’s just 1 inch less than an average winter, according to the National Weather Service.
The weather forecasters are predicting there’s still plenty of winter ahead later this month and into February.
While you wait for the snow to come, here are some ways to have fun this winter minus any of the wintry white flakes:
Make your own snowflakes. This old-fashioned craft uses scissors and a sheet of paper (white or any color you prefer) to create all sorts of designs. And just like real snowflakes, no two paper snowflakes are ever alike.
Do you want to build a snowman? Attach two or three foam balls of various sizes using glue or toothpicks, then use household items or craft supplies to add arms, eyes, a nose and mouth and top off with a hat and scarf. Snip a bit off the end of the bottom ball so your snowman will stand up straight.
Build an ice house. Construct an igloo out of mini marshmallows or sugar cubes, using basic glue to assemble the pieces or frosting if you expect to eat your finished creation.
Shake up a snow globe. Wash out a clear glass jar and remove the labels. Glue a small object, such as a game piece, figurine or any fun item that will fit inside the opening of the jar to the inside of the lid. Fill the jar with water, and add some glitter and a little canola oil, vegetable oil, clear glue or glycerin to thicken the water. Then, screw on the top, securing it with glue or tape for added security — and voilà.
Let it snow. There are a variety of different ways to create homemade snow. Most start with baking soda and add in either shaving cream, water, white hair conditioner or cornstarch and then glitter for some extra fun. Experiment with your own snow, popping the finished product into the freezer for a bit to make it cool to the touch — just like the real stuff.
Frosty bubbles. If it’s really cold outside (single digits is recommended), try blowing frozen bubbles. You can use an ordinary bubble solution or search online for a homemade bubble recipe.
Create a frozen sun catcher. Gather items from nature — leaves, twigs, berries, acorn tops and whatever else that catches your eye. Fill a plastic lid, pie plate or shallow dish with water and arrange your finds inside. Loop a piece of twine or thin rope and insert it so it’s hanging partly off the edge. If it’s cold enough, leave your creation outside to freeze, then carefully remove the frozen disk and hang it from a tree to enjoy as it catches the sun.