1. “Little Blue Truck’s Valentine,” by Alice Schertle and Jill McElmurry
2. “Bronco and Friends: A Party to Remember,” by Tim Tebow and Jane Chapman
3. “Hair Love,” by Matthew A. Cherry and Vashti Harrison
4. “Love from The Very Hungry Caterpillar,” by Eric Carle
5. “Grumpy Monkey,” by Suzanne Lang, Max Lang
6. “Love From the Crayons,” by Drew Daywalt and Oliver Jeffers
7. “The World Needs Who You Were Made to Be,” by Joanna Gaines and Julianna Swaney
8. “C Is for Country,” by Lil Nas X and Theodore Taylor III
9. “Eyes That Kiss in the Corners,” by Joanna Ho and Dung Ho
10. “Dear Girl,: A Celebration of Wonderful, Smart, Beautiful You!” by Amy Krouse Rosenthal, Paris Rosenthal and Holly Hatam
— New York Times