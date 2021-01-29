Picture book bestsellers

Courtesy photo

“Little Blue Truck’s Valentine,” which is currently a New York Times top bestseller, would make for a timely read for an informal virtual book club.

1. “Little Blue Truck’s Valentine,” by Alice Schertle and Jill McElmurry

2. “Bronco and Friends: A Party to Remember,” by Tim Tebow and Jane Chapman

3. “Hair Love,” by Matthew A. Cherry and Vashti Harrison

4. “Love from The Very Hungry Caterpillar,” by Eric Carle

5. “Grumpy Monkey,” by Suzanne Lang, Max Lang

6. “Love From the Crayons,” by Drew Daywalt and Oliver Jeffers

7. “The World Needs Who You Were Made to Be,” by Joanna Gaines and Julianna Swaney

8. “C Is for Country,” by Lil Nas X and Theodore Taylor III

9. “Eyes That Kiss in the Corners,” by Joanna Ho and Dung Ho

10. “Dear Girl,: A Celebration of Wonderful, Smart, Beautiful You!” by Amy Krouse Rosenthal, Paris Rosenthal and Holly Hatam

— New York Times

