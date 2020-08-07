August has arrived, and summer is — sadly — beginning to wind down.
But there’s still time to check off some of the remaining activities on your summer “to do” list.
If you haven’t been out fishing yet, now’s the time to go.
Fish are biting all across the region in ponds, lakes, rivers and the sea. Depending on where you fish, you might encounter trout and salmon, pike and pickerel, perch and walleye, bass and sunfish, catfish and bullheads, or suckers.
While the coronavirus has put a halt to many “learn to fish” programs this season, the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife has some helpful tips and resources online — mass.gov/freshwater-fishing-for-beginners — to get novice anglers casting off.
For starters, the website offers a map to top freshwater fishing spots for beginners (mass.gov/info-details/top-fishing-spots-for-beginners). Use the map to find a great spot in your area that’s easy to access.
If you’re new to fishing, you don’t need tons of fancy equipment. MassWildlife says a simple push-button spin casting setup or spinning rod and reel, a few hooks and bobbers, and some bait are all that’s required to get in on the action.
Garden worms, mealworms and night crawlers make for the perfect bait and can even be dug up from your backyard for those who like to get their hands dirty. Or head to a bait shop or other retailer to buy some ready to go.
Squeamish about wriggling worms? MassWildlife says that there are plenty of other options for bait.
Fishing lures can be expensive and tricky to use, the agency says, so they may not be the best choice when you’re just starting out. Instead, the experts say to try baiting your hook with small, dense pieces of food like cheese, chicken, hot dogs or bread — yes, fish like those foods, too. Artificial pellet or paste bait are other options.
When you arrive, MassWildlife suggests choosing an open spot without low overhanging trees or too much submerged vegetation to avoid frustrating tangles. Look for structure where you fish, too. A downed tree, large rocks or boulders, high overhanging trees, and undercut stream or river banks give the fish some cover and shade, so you’re more likely to find them there.
Fishing in the warmer months when the water temperature is at least in the upper 60s is best, because warm-water fish — primarily species of sunfish — are easier to catch than some of the other species you might encounter.
Before you drop a line in a pond or river, make sure you know the rules. Both MassWildlife, as well as New Hampshire Fish and Game (wildlife.state.nh.us/fishing), are responsible for managing freshwater fish and setting fishing seasons and regulations for their states.
These regulations are aimed to keep fish populations healthy and provide a variety of fishing opportunities to anglers. Fishing licenses are required for older youths and adults, so it’s important to do your research before you go.
SHOW US YOUR CATCH
Heading out fishing? We’d love to see what you hook. Send the Kids Corner page photos of you with your catch, and we’ll print them in an upcoming edition. Email your submissions to Sonya Vartabedian at svartabedian@northofboston.com, or mail them to the Kids Corner page, care of The Eagle-Tribune, 100 Turnpike St., North Andover, MA 01845. Don’t forget to include your name, age, hometown, where you caught your fish and your parents’ names.