On Monday, we celebrate the birthday of Martin Luther King Jr.
King, who was actually born today, Jan. 15, 1929, was a writer, a minister and activist who fought to see that every person is treated the same, with respect and kindness, and given the same rights — no matter the color of his or her skin, nationality or religion.
He inspired others through his moving speeches and through leading by example, and lost his life in 1968 at age 39 fighting for what he believed in.
His birthday is observed as a national holiday in the United States. President Ronald Reagan approved the holiday in 1983. The only other American to earn this honor is our country’s founding father and first president, George Washington. Martin Luther King Jr. Day is now observed in all 50 states.
King’s “I Have a Dream” speech — which was delivered to a crowd of 250,000 at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., on Aug. 28, 1963 — is one of the most memorable moments of his life. In the 17-minute speech, given during the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, also known as The Great March, King called for an end to racism and highlighted the challenges facing Black Americans.
Interestingly, the “dream” part of the speech wasn’t in King’s original draft. A gospel singer by the name of Mahalia Jackson reportedly coached King to tell the listeners “about the dream.”
Here are some other interesting details about King’s life:
— King’s birth name was not “Martin,” but “Michael.” It was changed to Martin when he was 5 years old after his father traveled to Germany and became inspired by Protestant reformer Martin Luther. King’s father changed his name to Martin after the trip, too.
— King was an accomplished student. He skipped two grades — ninth and 11th — and started college at age 15 before formally graduating high school. In 1948, he earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in sociology at the age of 19.
— While known as a gifted speaker, King scored poorly in public speaking classes during his first year at seminary. He received a “C” in the class, but earned straight “A’s” by his final year.
— King’s “I Have a Dream” speech was not his first at the Lincoln Memorial. He first appeared there in 1957 to speak about voting rights.
— King was the youngest person at the time to be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, which he received at age 35 in 1964.
— While he wasn’t a singer, King earned a Grammy Award after his death in 1971 for Best Spoken Word album for “Why I Oppose the War in Vietnam.”
— There are at least 955 streets in the United States named after King. They’re in 41 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.