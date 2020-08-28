Heading back to school will look a whole lot different in 2020.
In fact, for many students, school may not even involve an actual school.
For those who are returning to the classroom, school bus rides will likely be spent seated alone.
Friends will be kept at arm’s length.
And masks will be school supply No. 1.
But still, the first day of school is a milestone moment for youngsters — especially for students starting kindergarten or first grade and those moving onto a new building.
And parents will no doubt be capturing those moments on their cameras.
The Kids Corner wants to celebrate the start of the new school year — however unusual it may be — by spotlighting students’ first-day-of-school photos.
Whether your student is returning to the classroom or setting up his or her desk at the kitchen table — or a combination of both — we want to document the occasion.
Email your first-day-of-school photos (high-resolution jpg images, please) — with or without masks in place — to Kids Corner page editor Sonya Vartabedian at svartabedian@northofboston.com, or mail them to the Kids Corner, care of The Eagle-Tribune, 100 Turnpike St., North Andover, MA 01845. Please include the child’s name, age, grade, school, hometown and parents’ names.
We’ll be printing as many photos as we can throughout the month of September and also posting them online, too.
Happy learning!