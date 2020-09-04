For kids everywhere, Labor Day weekend means summer vacation is coming to an end and the new school year will soon begin.
Concerns over COVID-19 will certainly make this school year unlike any other. But it won’t change the excitement that often accompanies the first day of school.
The Kids Corner wants to document the milestone with photos of students returning to school at all grade levels — whether they are heading back to the classroom, readying to learn remotely or a combination of both.
Email your first-day-of-school photos (high-resolution jpg images, please) to Kids Corner page editor Sonya Vartabedian at svartabedian@northofboston.com, or mail them to the Kids Corner, care of The Eagle-Tribune, 100 Turnpike St., North Andover, MA 01845. Please include the child’s name, age, grade, school, hometown and parents’ names. Feel free to forgo the masks for the photo ops.
We’ll be printing as many photos as we can throughout this month and posting them online, too.
So, crack open your books. And don’t be late with your first assignment.