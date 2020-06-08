Try your hand at these two classic card games.
Crazy eights
Crazy eights requires between two and seven players. The winner is the first player to discard all of his or her cards. A basic 52-card deck is used when playing with five or fewer players, while two 52-card decks are used when there are more than five players.
Each player is initially dealt five cards, and the remaining cards are then placed face down at the center of the table. The game begins when the top card is turned face up. Players can discard their cards by matching the rank or suit with the top card of the discard pile. If they cannot match the rank or suit of the top card and are not holding an eight, players must draw a card from the stockpile. Players also may play an eight at any time, and when they do, they must declare the suit the next player must play. The next player can either play that suit or play an eight if they have one. The first player with no cards left is the winner.
Old Maid
Old Maid can be played with a 52-card deck. In such instances, one card must be added or removed. That leaves one unmatchable card. At the beginning of the game, all of the cards are dealt, and some players can end up with more cards than others. Once the cards have been dealt, players look at their hands and discard all pairs, but not three of a kind.
Each player, beginning with the dealer, offers his or her hand, face down, to the player to his or her left. The player offered must select a card without seeing which card it is and add it to his or her hand. If the card chosen matches a card the player is holding, then the pair can be discarded. The player who chose a card then offers his or her hand to the player to his or her left, and the game continues in this vein. Players can shuffle their hands before offering them to other players. The game ends when all pairs have been discarded and one player is left holding the unmatchable card, which is referred to as the “old maid.”