For fishing enthusiasts, gear starts with a rod and reel. Afterward, it is important to fill a tackle box with other essentials, especially if you’re going to make fishing a regular hobby.
Here are some of the key items to include:
Extra fishing line: Lines get snagged, torn or snapped when reeling in a great catch, so extra fishing line is critical.
Extra hooks: The traditional J-hook can snag many types of fish, but some anglers like a French hook, which has a longer hook area. No matter which hook you prefer, make sure you have a variety of sizes on hand so you can switch if needed.
A set of fishing pliers: Purchase pliers specifically made for fishing. Most come in aluminum so they will not corrode due to the elements. Also, if you’re using braided fishing line, be sure the pliers have a cutter made for cutting braid.
Bobbers in various sizes: Bobbers, also called floaters, help anglers know when a fish is biting. Round clip-on bobbers are popular and widely available. Slip bobbers will slide up and down the line, enabling anglers to get the hook into deeper water.
Sinkers: The yin to the bobber’s yang, sinkers are weights that help weigh down a worm or artificial lure to reach the right level to attract fish.
Fishing regulations/ruler: A variety of rules govern when and where you can fish. Also, you’ll need to know which size fish are keepers and which need to be tossed back. Keep a regulation ruler in the tackle box to avoid fines.
Pocket knife: Keep a sharp knife for adults to use to cut lines and bait.
Selection of lures: Research which fish you’re angling for and then purchase a variety of appropriate lures. Some lures will attract a wide array of fish.
Fishing license: Many conservation or fish and wildlife departments require a license for fishing for anglers of a certain age. Be sure to have it on hand, or you may be susceptible to fines or other penalties.