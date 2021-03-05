Some say Valentine’s Day and Easter are the sweetest times of the year.
But anyone who has ever been maple sugaring will tell you that late winter is really the sweetest.
That’s when maple trees around New England can be tapped for sap, and then boiled to make sweet maple syrup to drizzle over pancakes and waffles and enjoy in and on other treats.
According to Mass Audubon, there are 13 types of maple trees that are native to North America.
Five species of trees can be tapped for maple sugar: silver, red and black maple, which are native trees, and Norway maple, which was brought here. But most of the syrup we enjoy comes from the sugar maple tree.
It takes a lot of sap from a sugar maple — 40 to 50 gallons — boiled down to make 1 gallon of pure maple syrup. If you want to try using sap from another species of trees, you’ll need to collect 50 to 60 gallons for 1 finished gallon of syrup.
Maple sugaring season starts in mid- to late February and continues for four to six weeks, depending on the weather.
In Massachusetts, there are more than 300 sugarhouses and producers that bottle an average of 50,000 to 60,000 gallons of maple syrup a year, which they sell at farms and restaurants, as well as at other local attractions and shops, according to the state Department of Agriculture.
The maple flows even more sweetly in New Hampshire, where maple syrup producers tallied 154,000 gallons of syrup last year, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Overall, 4.37 million gallons of maple syrup were produced in the United States last year. That would cover a whole lot of waffles.
But you’ll have to visit Canada to see where the most maple syrup is made. Quebec produced a whopping amount — more than 8 million gallons — last year.
Making maple syrup is a process that begins by tapping a tree with a wooden or metal spout and collecting the sap that flows from it in a bucket or container.
Sugarhouses use a device called an evaporator — a large furnace covered with huge flat pans and heated with either wood or oil — to boil the sap into syrup.
But maple syrup can also be made at home. The Massachusetts Maple Producers Association (massmaple.org) offers detailed instructions. The process involves boiling collected sap in a pan over an open fire. Plan on boiling for a while, since even just 1 quart of syrup requires 10 gallons of sap. The finished syrup is either filtered or should stand for at least 12 hours to get rid of any unwanted sediment, then boiled again before bottling and enjoying.
But many say the effort is worth it. After all, who doesn’t love the taste of pure maple syrup!
Maple happenings
Every weekend in March, The Trustees of Reservations host maple activities at Appleton Farms in Ipswich.
Demonstrations of maple sugaring in Appleton’s sugar shack take place every Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. (Planned Maple Strolls have unfortunately sold out.)
Homemade maple-filled foods baked in the Appleton Farms kitchen and other snacks and treats will be available to purchase at the Old House/Farm Offices front porch. In addition, food trucks will be on hand on Sundays and local craft beer vendors will be pouring their brews on Saturdays.
Appleton is also offering a selection of hikes and fire pit picnics.
Visitors are required to follow COVID-19 guidelines, including wearing face coverings, maintaining social distance and staying home if experiencing any symptoms. Tickets for all activities must be purchased separately. Parking is $10 on weekends for nonmembers. Visit thetrustees.org for details.
This month’s maple sugaring events over at Ipswich River Wildlife Sanctuary are filled to capacity. But visit massaudubon.org to find other events throughout the region.
Many of the sugarhouses in western Massachusetts host a Maple Weekend from March 20-21. Visit massmaple.org to learn more.
Simple uses for maple syrup
— Pour on pancakes, waffles and French toast.
— Drizzle on peanut-buttered bread.
— Mix into plain yogurt with fruit and granola.
— Pour over ice cream.
— Dip plain doughnuts into it.
— Use it to sweeten corn on the cob.
— Spread apple slices with peanut butter, and dip into it.
— Mix softened cream cheese with maple syrup to make a dip for fresh fruit or pretzels.
Source: Massachusetts Maple Producers Association
Flavored with pure goodness
Want to try baking with maple syrup? Here are some recipes from the Massachusetts Maple Producers Association, which was founded in 1947 to preserve and promote maple sugaring in the state.
MAPLE NUT FUDGE
2 cups pure maple syrup
½ cup chopped nuts
1 tablespoon butter
Candy thermometer
Tall saucepan
Boil syrup and butter to 236 degrees. Remove from heat, and place pot in a pan of cold water. Stir vigorously until color begins to change, then add nuts.
Pour into well-buttered 8- or 10-inch square pan. Cut into squares while still warm.
MAPLE SMOOTHIE
1 cup plain yogurt
⅓ cup pure maple syrup
Fruit, such as a banana or berries
Cinnamon
Place all ingredients in a blender, and blend until smooth.
MAPLE POPCORN
6 cups popped popcorn
1 tablespoon butter
⅓ cup pure maple syrup
Salt
Melt butter in saucepan, and add maple syrup. Heat through, and pour over popcorn. Add salt to taste.
MAPLE SNACK MIX
8 cups mix of cereal, small pretzels and nuts
⅓ cup pure maple syrup
1 tablespoon butter
Heat maple syrup and butter in saucepan. Pour over mixture of cereal, pretzels and nuts. Toss to coat.
Spread mixture on baking sheet coated with cooking spray, and bake at 250 degrees for 45 minutes, stirring every 15 minutes.