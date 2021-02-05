We wish the New England Patriots were once again playing in Sunday’s Super Bowl.
But we still get to root for the GOAT — Tom Brady — also known as the greatest quarterback of all time. The former Patriots MVP will be leading his new team — the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — in the battle for the national championship as they take on the Kansas City Chiefs.
Before the game, here are a couple of family activities to help you get into the spirit that combine learning and movement, courtesy of Skyhawks, a youth sports organization based in Washington state.
The activities are easy to learn and use objects found in most households.
Bonus: There may or may not be a STEM lesson hidden in them, so it is a win-win for everyone.
Farthest football throw
We all know a key skill for a quarterback is to throw the football accurately and for distance, but even the pros fall short or overthrow the ball. So, grab a football and a measuring tape and start a fun competition to see which family member can throw the ball the farthest. Have each person try it three times and record the results. This activity will also teach math skills as you calculate the distance between the farthest and the shortest throws.
Glove grip test
Notice how many football players wear gloves during the game? It’s not because they’re cold; it’s because the gloves give them a better grip while catching and passing the ball. To test it out, gather different types of gloves you may find around the house — sports gloves, boxing gloves, leather gloves, mittens, dish cleaning gloves or even disposable gloves. Try passing the football and catching it from different distances and with various kinds of gloves to notice the difference in grip and accuracy when throwing and catching.
With football being such a popular sport, these easy and fun activities provide the perfect opportunity to learn some science and math while also taking a break from the television and moving around, the folks at Skyhawks suggest. Consider working the activities into your pre-game plan, spending a commercial break doing one of them or pivoting to them if things aren’t going well for your team on Sunday.