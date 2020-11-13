Thanksgiving means turkey, stuffing and pumpkin pie.
But it’s also an important day to celebrate the people and the things that you’re most grateful for.
The Kids Corner wants to hear from our young readers about what you’re feeling thankful for this season. Perhaps it’s a family member who always makes you feel loved or a teacher who spends extra time making sure you understand the day’s lesson or even a pet that’s never far when you need a little boost. Or maybe you’re grateful for a warm home to spend your days in or a special possession that means a lot to you.
Tell us what you’re giving thanks for by emailing Kids Corner page editor Sonya Vartabedian at svartabedian@northofboston.com. Please include your name, age, hometown, school and grade, and parents’ names, too. Feel free to also include a photo of yourself, too. We’ll be publishing the submissions on our Kids Corner page next week.