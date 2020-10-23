Next to trick-or-treating for candy, costumes are the best part of Halloween.
Some kids spend months planning out their costumes — changing their mind multiple times in the process.
Movies and TV shows provide some of the best inspiration for costumes. Here are some of the popular costumes of the last few years and who we can expect ringing our doorbells in 2020, based on Google Trends search data.
2016
The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles experienced renewed popularity in recent years, and numerous people were searching up turtle-powered costumes in 2016.
2017
“Justice League” inspired many costumes in 2017 after the release of the DC Comics superhero film. However, basic animal costumes like mice, horses, bears, deer and dinosaurs also were in demand.
2018
Disney released the live-action film version of “Beauty and the Beast” in 2017, but it took another year for the movie to inspire Halloween costumes. Many Belles and Beasts were seen in neighborhoods across the country.
2019
Comic book characters reigned supreme in 2019. The popular “Avengers” comic book and movie franchise pushed superheroes to the forefront of costume wish-lists. Spider-Man, Thor, Loki, Captain America and more were quite popular last year for kids, as well as adults.
2020
It’s no surprise to anyone that 2020 has been a strange year. COVID-19-themed costumes are likely to be seen out trick-or-treating next week, including costumes honoring medical heroes and others on the front lines. Thanks to the small-screen release of “Hamilton” on Disney+ in the summer, Alexander Hamilton could be inspiration for theater and history lovers, too.
Kids, and even some adults, may also gear Halloween costumes around characters from a galaxy far away thanks to “The Mandalorian.” Baby Yoda, anyone?
Top costumes of 2019
Here are the costumes that topped the list in 2019, according to Google:
1. "Fortnite" (various characters)
2. Spider-Man
3. Harley Quinn
4. Wonder Woman
5. Black Panther
6. Deadpool
7. Harry Potter
8. Catwoman
9. Pennywise
10. Kim Kardashian