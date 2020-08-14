The Kids Corner put out a call last week for young fishermen who were heading out to the waters with their rods and reels to share what they hooked.
Two young anglers rose to the challenge— hook, line and sinker.
If you’re out fishing and bring in a nice one, let us know. We’ll be printing more photos of kids with their catches in upcoming editions.
Email your Kids Corner page fishing photos to Sonya Vartabedian at svartabedian@northofboston.com, or mail them to the Kids Corner page, care of The Eagle-Tribune, 100 Turnpike St., North Andover, MA 01845. Don’t forget to include your name, age, hometown, where you caught your fish and your parents’ names, too.