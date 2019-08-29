The MSPCA at Nevins Farm in Methuen celebrates the memory of beloved pets from throughout the region next weekend at its second annual Lanterns of Remembrance at Hillside Acre Animal Cemetery.
The lanterns will be lit at the burial ground at 3 Nevins Way starting at dusk on Friday, Sept. 6, to kick off National Pet Memorial Weekend and remain lit through Sunday, Sept. 8. Visitors will be welcome throughout the weekend to observe and share in the celebration.
Hillside Acre is the final resting place for about 18,000 pets, according to Julia Pesek, community outreach coordinator for the MSPCA. Most of those pets are dogs and cats, but they include other species, ranging in size from a mouse to a full-bodied horse, she said.
Last year, the event drew steady crowds of Merrimack Valley residents who wished to pay their respects to the animals. The MSPCA initially ordered 100 lanterns, Pesek said. They sold out quickly, so they ordered an additional 100. All told, about 220 lanterns were shining at the cemetery after the sun had set on the event’s first day.
Organizers are anticipating a significant turnout again this year.
Lanterns will be available for a donation of $20 for one and $50 for three. Individuals can choose to have their lanterns placed at their own pet’s burial site, the MSPCA’s War Dog Memorial, or the unattended burial site of a once-loved pet without family to visit. Each lantern can be inscribed with a personal message.
The event is a fundraiser for the cemetery. Proceeds will help support perpetual care of the grounds at Hillside Acre, as well as of the MSPCA’s Heroes at Hillside and K-9 Row, which provides free burial for canine war veterans and police canines.
IF YOU GO
What: MSPCA at Nevins Farm’s Lanterns of Remembrance
When: Starting at dusk Friday, Sept. 6, through Sunday, Sept. 8
Where: Hillside Acre Animal Cemetery, Nevins Farm, 3 Nevins Way, near the junction of routes 213 and 28, Methuen
How much: Lanterns $20 each, $50 for three
More information: mspca.org/events/lanterns-of-remembrance
