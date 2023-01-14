If you’ve experienced the compelling 2013 video game “The Last of Us,” you’ll be ready for what comes in the excellent new television adaptation debuting this weekend on HBO and HBO Max.
Or as ready as you can be.
The story told in the award-winning Sony PlayStation game — and continued in its emotionally devastating 2020 sequel, “The Last of Us Part II” — takes place 20 years after a fungal mutation quickly turned much of the human population into zombies.
It is a dark and morally murky tale of a man trying to protect a young girl as they traverse a wasteland populated by sporadic collections of desperate humans and lots of “infected,” each of which is a varying degree of dangerous depending on how long the Cordyceps fungus has had to do its horrifying dance within the lost soul’s body. and while they can’t really see, they will hear you — and come at you fast.
The series was developed by Craig Mazin, who earned raves as the creator of the acclaimed 2019 HBO miniseries “Chernobyl,” and Neil Druckmann, the creative director for the games, made by the studio Naughty Dog.
The world isn’t exactly littered with tremendous game adaptations. However, Naughty Dog creates highly cinematic efforts — it’s the studio behind the likewise terrific “Uncharted” series — and much of what appears in “The Last of Us” is lifted quite faithfully from the game’s myriad cut scenes, so that this is a successful translation isn’t entirely surprising.
And that the show nailed the casting of its leads is a big reason it remains engrossing throughout its nine-episode debut season. Both Pedro Pascal, as Joel, and Bella Ramsey, as Ellie — “Game of Thrones” alums who more recently have been seen starring in “The Mandalorian” and “Catherine Called Birdy,” respectively — bring the spirits of the game’s versions to the screen while making each character his and her own.
After a brief prologue set in 1968, when a scientist lays out just how devastating a mutating fungus could be to the human race, “The Last of Us” begins 35 years later by introducing us to single dad Joel and his daughter, Sarah (Nico Parker of 2019’s “Dumbo”), on Joel’s birthday. She falls asleep on his shoulder as they watch a bad movie. Within hours, though, the world is collapsing and many folks, their neighbors included, are becoming infected and turning violent.
Two decades later, Joel is in the Boston QZ — one of several quarantine zones around the country run by FEDRA, a military faction many see as fascist — doing what he can to get by with smuggling partner Tess (Anna Torv, “Mindhunter”).
He and Tess are given a job by members of the Fireflies, a group that works to take down FEDRA: Get Ellie out of the QZ and deliver her to other members of the group in a nearby location. As you may have guessed, Ellie is special, and what makes her so soon will be apparent to the viewers, along with Joel and Tess.
Before long, “The Last of Us” settles into the endeavor that is at the heart of the game: Joel’s mission to protect Ellie as they make a long and arduous journey.
