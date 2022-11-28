NORTH ANDOVER — Smolak Farms held its tree lighting Saturday.
Those who attended enjoyed creating their own Christmas ornaments while drinking hot cocoa and listening to stories with Mrs. Claus.
Come the evening, Santa appeared riding on a tractor and turned on the lights, illuminating the Christmas tree.
Smolak Farms includes an orchard, a farm stand and a bakery. The farm has been run by members of the Smolak family for more than 100 years.
Smolak Farms is at 315 South Bradford St., North Andover.
