Keeping the culture alive is paramount for Muoi Lam around the Lunar New Year.
On Saturday, Feb. 8, she will welcome elders to the Lawrence Senior Center for the Chinese and Vietnamese Lunar New Year celebration and escort them to their tables.
“This is very important,” said Lam, a Lawrence resident.
Hallmarks of Chinese and Vietnamese culture include respect for elders and honoring tradition.
The lunar celebration coincides with the first new moon between Jan. 21 and Feb. 20, and celebrations traditionally extend for two weeks.
The 2020 Lunar New Year began Jan. 25.
Actually, preparations were well underway before then, with households busy cooking food to ready for new year feasts. Traditional foods include chicken, pork, fish, noodles, fruits, dumplings, spring rolls and sweet rice balls.
New year celebrations are much about sweeping away lingering negative forces and courting good fortune in the coming year — about starting fresh with a positive mind and habits.
Younger, Americanized generations are less attentive to Asian New Year traditions than their elders, Lam said. And many elders are less observant than folks in Vietnam and China.
There and here, family members and friends welcome the new year by visiting each other, and presenting and receiving colored envelopes with small amounts of money tucked within, the exchanges dictated by family relationships.
Grandparents, for instance, will give grandchildren envelopes wishing them luck in their studies, Lam said.
Lam, a part-time employee at the senior center and the Merrimack Valley Immigration and Education Center, also in Lawrence, is coordinating Saturday’s event, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the senior center, 155 Haverhill St. Festivities will include gold (chocolate) coins wrapped in red paper, Asian food and the lion dance.
On Monday, the center’s function room was already adorned with many of the decorations that will brighten the room Saturday.
Big red lanterns, bright umbrellas and firecracker decorations hung from the ceiling. A gold and red banner wishing Happy New Year in Chinese and Vietnamese (Chuc Mung Nam Moi) was the backdrop on the stage.
Saturday’s celebration will include traditional Vietnamese dances and the lion dance, during which a “warrior” will lead the two lions, one red and one white, over the hardwood floor.
Inside each of the lion costumes will be two dancers from the Lam Ty Ni Temple troupe of Lawrence, synchronizing their steps and turns.
As a drum pounds from the stage, the lions will stand, roll their heads, blink their eyes and twists their bodies. Their choreographed movements draw on the martial arts and evoke Chinese mythology.
The dance courts good luck, beckoning health and wealth.
“It is a hope, a wish,” Lam said.
On the wall are artificial forsythia branches in bloom, the sprigs set in cotton to symbolize snow. Forsythias are a staple symbol of the Asian New Year.
Some older people in Lawrence take cuttings from real forsythia bushes a few weeks before the new year, cutting them at an angle and stripping away the thin bark a few inches from the bottom.
They then place the branches in vases of warm water.
By the time the new year arrives, the forsythias (in Vietnamese they are called bong mai) bloom, sporting their signature yellow flowers.
The blooms put people in the mind of new, fresh, positive ways.
2020 is the Year of the Rat, taken from the Chinese zodiac, characterized by observant, sociable and adaptive behavior.
The public is invited to Saturday’s festivities. Food will include Chinese noodles, egg rolls and other traditional fare.
IF YOU GO
What: Chinese and Vietnamese Lunar New Year Celebration
When: Saturday, Feb. 8, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Lawrence Senior Center, 115 Haverhill St., Lawrence
How much: $8 adults, $3 children; advance purchase requested
More information: 978-683-7316
