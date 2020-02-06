North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

A wintry mix this morning will transition to mainly rain for the afternoon. High 36F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 34F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.