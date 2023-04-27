PLAISTOW — Merrimack Valley Philharmonic Orchestra will present its “Broadway’s Best” concert on Sunday, May 21, at 2:30 p.m. at the Timberlane Performing Arts Center, 40 Greenough Road.
The orchestra will perform selections from musicals including “Chicago,” “Phantom of the Opera,” Les Miserables” and others.
Soloist Isabella Phair — a Timberlane Regional High School student — will sing “If I loved you” from “Carousel.”
Tickets are available for purchase on timberlane.net/pac.
Get to know Salem police on walks with officers
SALEM — Salem Police Department invites the public to join its officers for walks on Wednesdays during May.
Walks will start on May 3 at 9 a.m. at the police station at 9 Veterans Memorial Parkway.
The remaining dates are May 10, May 17, May 24 and May 31.
Spring craft fair coming up in Danville
DANVILLE — Danville Recreation Committee will hold a spring craft fair on Saturday, May 6, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Danville Community Center, 169 Main St.
Applications to have a vendor or craft table are due by Friday, April 28. Registration forms can be picked up at Danville Town Hall during regular business hours.
Payment for the table is also due at that time.
Table space is $30 to use your own table and $40 if a table is needed.
Plaistow library to hold plant sale
PLAISTOW — Friends of the Plaistow Public Library will hold a plant sale on Saturday, May 13, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the library, 85 Main St.
Consider splitting some perennials and donating them to the upcoming sale.
Donations of plants will be accepted starting the week of May 3. Please make sure all donations are in pots and labeled with the plant name.
All proceeds from the sale benefit the Friends of the Plaistow Public Library. For more information contact Jennifer Dawley at 603-382-6011.
Pride festival set for June 11
WINDHAM — Windham’s third annual Pride Festival is set for Sunday, June 11, from noon to 3 p.m. at Windham High School, 64 London Bridge Road.
The festival is hosted by Windham Citizens for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and is a free, family-friendly event featuring live music, food trucks, games for all ages, raffles, drag performances and more. The organization works to increase and celebrate diversity in Windham, including race, ethnicity, gender identity, sexual orientation, ability, country of origin, religion and age.
Local organizations and businesses will be on hand offering information, displays and activities for all ages.
For more information visit windhamdei.org.
Old Home Day planning underway
LONDONDERRY — The annual multi-day Old Home Day celebration is set for Aug. 16 to 19 and once again will include days full of activities and events to highlight all things Londonderry.
Planning is getting started and information and forms are now available on the town website at londonderrynh.gov.
This year’s Old Home Day theme is “Small Town Living.”
For more information contact Kirby Brown at kbrown@londonderrynh.org or Katie Sullivan at ksullivan@londonderry.org.
Old Home Day is a longstanding tradition in Londonderry and includes a parade, Town Common vendors, food, games, historical events, barbecue events, a road race, senior night meal and more.
Salem police help collect unwanted medications
SALEM — Salem Police Department collected nearly 145 pounds of unused and unwanted medications during the National Drug Enforcement Administration Take Back Day on April 22.
The department said statewide 410 boxes from 114 departments were collected, totaling 10,470 pounds.
The next drug take back day will be in the fall.
Register now for Hampstead BBQ competition
HAMPSTEAD — Registration is open for Hampstead Civic Club’s amateur BBQ competition which takes place on June 24 at Meetinghouse Park.
The competition is part of the town’s Fourth of July celebrations. Contestants will cook all day during the competition before submitting their meat entries for judging by 5 p.m. that day.
Registration is $60 and includes two cuts of meat — pork and brisket .
More information about the competition can be found at hampsteadcivicclub.org.
