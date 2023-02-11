Linda Ronstadt has a simple and earnest message for the folks discovering her music from “The Last of Us”: She hopes you enjoy it.
The third installment of HBO’s post-apocalyptic drama, aptly titled “Long, Long Time” for the pivotal role that Ronstadt’s hit ballad plays, tells the story of Bill (Nick Offerman) and Frank (Murray Bartlett) and the life they lived together. Their relationship, according to co-creator and executive producer Craig Mazin, is “ultimately ... the skeleton key to unlock all of this show.”
After the episode aired on Jan. 29, Spotify announced that streams of Ronstadt’s “Long, Long Time” increased by over 4,900% from the week before. The Grammy-winning Mexican American singer was also trending on Twitter as viewers responded to the episode on social media. Google searches for Ronstadt and the song also spiked.
Ronstadt, who admits she doesn’t “follow social media very much, or the streaming services,” said that she didn’t hear about the role her song played in the series until her manager, John Boylan, called to tell her about it.
“My first reaction was that I was really glad for Gary White, who will get a windfall from this,” said Ronstadt, referring to the “Long, Long Time” songwriter.
“Long, Long Time” is featured on Ronstadt’s second album, “Silk Purse,” which was released in 1970. The song led to her first Grammy Award nomination, for a category then known as female contemporary vocal performance, in 1971.
The song “means a lot,” Ronstadt said. It’s “still one of my favorites.”
Her earliest memory of the song is of White playing it for her in the late 1960s after a Paul Siebel show at the Cafe Au Go Go in Greenwich Village.
“Gary White was playing guitar with Paul,” Ronstadt said. “Afterwards, Gary played me ‘Long, Long Time’ and I instantly wanted to record it.”
In “The Last of Us” episode, Bill and Frank meet four years after a mysterious mutant cordyceps outbreak decimates humanity. A gun-toting, paranoid, self-described survivalist, Bill ignored the government’s attempt to evacuate his town and stayed behind to fortify his home on his own. One day, his blissfully solitary life is interrupted by Frank, who has fallen into one of Bill’s traps.
Against his better judgment, Bill lets the weary traveler into his compound. When Frank notices the piano in Bill’s home, he shuffles through the available sheet music until he comes across a book of Ronstadt’s songs. But Frank’s attempt to play “Long, Long Time” — his favorite — is interrupted by Bill, who then sits down to perform his own heartbreaking rendition of the tune, baring a bit of his soul in the process.
The episode goes on to detail how the pair fall in love and, against all odds, live a happy life together. It’s a departure from the more tragic Bill and Frank story depicted in “The Last of Us” video game.
For Mazin, the episode was “a chance to show the kind of love that we don’t often see on television.”
“I’m not speaking, actually, specifically of two gay men in a committed relationship,” Mazin said. “I’m speaking of two human beings who have been in a committed relationship for a really long time. That’s a different kind of love than we usually see.”
