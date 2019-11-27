North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Showers this evening becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low around 40F. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Showers this evening becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low around 40F. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.