If you want to serve mom on Mother’s Day this Sunday but your menu feels mundane, this recipe for Seafood Newboogie, a New Orleans- and jazz-inspired take on brunch.
Brunch is that clever meal that falls between breakfast and lunch, but often serves foods associated with both. Anything goes during brunch, as it’s possible to have pancakes served alongside sandwiches.
Historians believe brunch originated in England during the early 19th century and later was brought to America. Some feel brunch evolved from pre-hunt breakfasts that were common in England at the time. Eventually, brunch evolved into a meal enjoyed before or after church services — and also on many holidays, including Mother’s Day.
Regardless of its origins, brunch is here to stay.
SEAFOOD NEWBOOGIE
Serves 6
2 cups water
1 tablespoon seafood base
1/3 cup butter
2/3 cup flour
2 cups heavy whipping cream
4 egg yolks, beaten
1-1/2 teaspoons Old Bay seasoning
1 teaspoon dry mustard
1 teaspoon salt
1Ú2 teaspoon nutmeg
1/2 teaspoon Hungarian paprika
1/8 teaspoon cayenne
1 cup chopped cooked lobster
1 cup chopped cooked shrimp
1 cup chopped scallops, sauteed in butter
1 cup lump crab meat
1/3 cup cream sherry
6 cups cooked rice
3/4 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese
Paprika to taste
Mix water and seafood base in a small bowl. Set aside. Heat butter in a saucepan until melted. Stir in flour. Cook over low heat for 2 to 3 minutes, stirring constantly; do not brown.
Add seafood base mixture gradually, stirring constantly. Stir in whipping cream, egg yolks, Old Bay seasoning, dry mustard, salt, nutmeg, teaspoon paprika, and cayenne. Bring to a simmer over low heat, stirring constantly. Stir in lobster, shrimp, scallops, and crab meat. Bring to a simmer, stirring frequently. Remove from heat. Stir in sherry. Preheat the broiler.
Spread the rice over the bottoms of 6 individual au gratin dishes. Spoon the seafood mixture over the rice. Sprinkle with the cheese. Broil until light golden brown and bubbly. Sprinkle with paprika to taste.
Serve immediately with garlic toast. May substitute a mixture of 1 cup seafood stock and 1 cup liebfraumilch for 2 cups seafood stock.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.