Northern Essex Community College’s newly hired film teacher, Marquis Victor, likely won’t tune into the 92nd Academy Awards on Sunday night.
Many others will forgo them, as well.
Oscars viewership the last two years has been the smallest on record, according to Nielsen ratings.
Still, Victor, 34, will want to know the award results in the 24 categories.
Later in the semester, he’ll engage his class in talks on the history of the awards; social themes in nominated films; and the makeup of the nominating body, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which is primarily white men.
Interest in the Oscars in Massachusetts may be higher than elsewhere considering the many movies filmed here.
Some 230 productions have been filmed in the Bay State since 2006, a year after the state rolled out incentives to moviemakers, according to local and state officials who support extending the tax credits, due to sunset in 2022.
They say filming has attracted $2.4 billion in spending.
City officials across the state, including Lawrence’s mayor, Daniel Rivera, have lobbied the state legislature to extend the film incentive beyond 2022.
Less than a mile from Victor’s classroom in the John C. Dimitry Building on Franklin Street, film crews last year transformed Appleton Street, by Lawrence City Hall, into 19th-century New York City for the movie “Little Women.”
“Little Women” was shot in 11 municipalities in Massachusetts, primarily in Boston, but also at the Crane Estate and Crane Beach in Ipswich.
“Little Women” is up for a best picture award, but director Greta Gerwig is conspicuously absent from the best director category, Victor said.
No woman was nominated for the award.
Lupita Nyong’o wasn’t nominated for the horror thriller “Us,” which went without nominations in any of the major categories.
“Us,” by black director Jordan Peele, earned $192 million at the box office and $225 million worldwide and cost $20 million to make.
The movie offers a poignant dynamic between middle-class and lower-class black people, said Victor, a former high school teacher and administration doctoral candidate in organizational leadership at Northeastern University.
One of Victor’s favorites among the films nominated for multiple awards is director Bong Joon-ho’s “Parasite,” a South Korean, black-comedy thriller.
“It is incredible, largely about the class system and structure set in the present day,” he said.
Victor is also a fan of two big-time directors who have movies up for awards, Martin Scorsese for “The Irishman” and Quentin Tarantino for “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood.”
“They are both fantastic,” he said.
Scorsese and Tarantino are masters of suspense and storytelling, Victor said.
“The Irishman” has been criticized for its length. Some people think it’s boring. Not Victor, who praises the power of the acting, the subtleties of it and the movie’s realness.
Robert De Niro does a masterful job portraying the character Frank Sheeran and his failure to understand himself.
“He doesn’t know why he does things,” Victor said. “He’s a mystery to himself and to us, right up to the end.”
While the Oscars do not mean a whole lot to Victor, movies do, he said in an interview in his classroom, a day before his film studies class met for the first time, on the Lawrence campus.
He’s keen on the lens that movies offer for understanding the world. They lend themselves to analysis, theories and criticism.
Also, he’s enamored with film construction, with photography, cinematography and designs.
Films he watched in the early 2000s changed his life, said Victor, who grew up in North Andover and Methuen and now lives in Tewksbury with his wife and young daughter. The life-changing films included “Kingdom of Heaven”; “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon”; “The Sacrifice”; and “The Seventh Seal.”
In 2009, he and others started a movie review website, “Elevated Movie Audit,” with an eye to making money for scholarships for inner-city youths.
A year later, he and a friend from high school, artist Alex Brien, formed the Lawrence nonprofit Elevated Thought, which engages young adults in social justice and art projects, including murals and filmmaking.
Several members of Elevated Thought have enrolled in Victor’s film studies class.
The students will be watching movies, studying their content and the skills that go into filmmaking.
The students will be writing scripts and make a three-minute film to be shown at the semester’s end in a film festival.
The more people of color and women who develop filmmaking skills and establish careers in the industry and gain access to production companies and on film school faculties, the more movies by people of color and women will be shown and appreciated, Victor said.
It won’t happen overnight, but it will happen through broad and persistent efforts to find opportunities across the spectrum of art and entertainment fields and in education and business.
All about Oscar
Height: 131/2 inches
Weight: 81/2 pounds
Number of awards presented: 3,140
First recipient: Emil Jannings, named best actor for his performances in “The Last Command” and “The Way of All Flesh” in 1929
Design: A stylized figure of a knight holding a crusader’s sword standing on a reel of film with five spokes signifying the five original branches of the academy (actors, directors, producers, technicians and writers).
Designer: Cedric Gibbons, chief art director at Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer
Sculptor: Los Angeles artist George Stanley
Manufacturer: Polich Tallix
Manufacturing time: 3 months for 50 statuettes
Source: www.oscars.com
A look at the nominees
Best Picture
“Ford v Ferrari”
“The Irishman”
“Jojo Rabbit”
“Joker”
“Little Women”
“Marriage Story”
“1917”
“Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood”
“Parasite”
Best Director
Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”
Todd Phillips, “Joker”
Sam Mendes, “1917”
Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood”
Bong Joon-ho, “Parasite”
Best Actress
Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”
Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”
Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women”
Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”
Renée Zellweger, “Judy”
Best Actor
Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory”
Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood”
Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”
Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”
Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes”
Best Supporting Actress
Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell”
Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”
Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit”
Florence Pugh, “Little Women”
Margot Robbie, “Bombshell”
Best Supporting Actor
Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”
Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes”
Al Pacino “The Irishman”
Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”
Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood”