NEWBURYPORT – Maudslay State Park is continuing several programs through the coming weeks, including a story walk for children, an evening stroll for older adventurers and a "Nature at Night Walk."
The "StoryWalk Magnificent Monarchs" by Linda Glaser runs through Saturday, Aug. 14, for pre-k and elementary age children. This program combines literature exercise and family fun at the park, at 74 Curzon Mill Road.
This book contains colorful, realistic illustrations that keep step with the simple, sometimes rhyming text.
The walk begins at the Hedge Drive entrance then continues straight along the grass edge and ends at the stone wall where milkweed is growing.
The project was created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, Vermont, and developed in collaboration with the Kellogg-Hubbard Library.
On Wednesday, July 28 an evening stroll is planned from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Anyone interested should meet at the park headquarters, 74 Curzon Mill Road, to join the park interpreter on a moderately paced walk to different areas of the park. The walk is canceled if it rains.
A nighttime nature walk is scheduled from 7 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 29. Walkers should meet at the park headquarters. A different route is taken each week. The walk is canceled if it rains.
For information on any programs at the Maudslay State Park, visit maudslay.park@mass.gov.