LOS ANGELES — A composer who was born in Methuen is set to receive a major film, TV and visual media award in Beverly Hills next month.
Christopher Lennertz, son of Josephine Torrisi Lennertz and nephew of local attorney Tom Torrisi, previously won a Grammy award and has been nominated twice for Emmy awards.
On May 10, he will be named a BMI Icon — the “highest honor for his significant contributions to the music community and exceptional body of work across film, television and gaming,” according to a press release from Broadcast Music, Inc., a music rights management firm in Los Angeles.
“We’re thrilled to celebrate Christopher Lennertz and his tremendous musical accomplishments by presenting him the BMI Icon Award,” said Tracy McKnight, BMI Vice President of Creative, Film, TV & Visual Media.
“His compelling body of work, from blockbuster films to hit TV shows and gaming, highlights Christopher’s passion for all styles of music and has made him one of the industry’s most sought-after composers. He is also dedicated to giving back through philanthropic work and advancing the next generation of composers,” McKnight added.
Lennertz has written music for some of the world’s greatest storytellers and has delved into almost every genre imaginable, according to BMI.
His body of work includes scoring blockbusters like Bad Moms, Horrible Bosses, Ride Along and Sausage Party, as well as various TV shows like Amazon’s hit series The Boys, the cult favorite Supernatural, Netflix’s Lost in Space and Marvel’s Agent Carter, among others, according to the BMI release.
“Lennertz is also one of the most in-demand composers in video games with hits like Medal of Honor, James Bond, The Godfather and the Mass Effect series. Some of his recent works include arranging and conducting a large orchestra for a new version of Guns N’ Roses ‘November Rain,’ composing the score for Netflix’s coming-of-age drama ‘13: The Musical,’ and producing, arranging and conducting ‘Wondrous Journeys,’ Disney’s new salute to 100 years of animation He’s also written songs with Glenn Slater for Kelly Clarkson, Janelle Monae and Lizzo. Coming up, Lennertz’s work on Marvel’s ‘Rogers the Musical’ will come to life during the Disney100 celebration at the Disney California Adventure Park,” BMI said.
He previously won a Grammy for the album Street Signs, had two Emmy nominations for The Boys and Supernatural, and twenty BMI awards.
Lennertz is also involved in educational and philanthropic groups including Education Through Music-Los Angeles and Mr. Holland’s Opus Foundation and Hands Together Haiti. He also launched the Symphony of Hope project, a collaboration of more than 25 leading film and TV composers and dozens of award-winning musicians and vocalists joining together to rally the film music community in support of Haiti following the 2010 earthquake, according the BMI announcement.
BMI is a global leader in music rights management, serving as an advocate for the value of music. BMI represents the public performance rights in over 20.6 million musical works created and owned by more than 1.3 million songwriters, composers, and music publishers.
The company negotiates music license agreements and distributes the fees it generates as royalties to its affiliated writers and publishers when their songs are performed in public.
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.