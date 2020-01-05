Haverhill - William Weinburg, 78, of Haverhill, died Thurs., Dec. 26, at Wingate at Haverhill. He was born in Peabody, Dec. 12, 1941, son of the late Joseph and Ruth (McGillicuddy) Weinburg and was educated there. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Upon being discharged, Mr. …