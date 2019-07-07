MS can result in cognitive decline

Andover: Fireworks start about 9:20 p.m. on July 3, at Andover High School, 80 Shawsheen Road. If it rains, fireworks will happen Friday, July 5.

On the day of the holiday, there will be a pancake breakfast in The Park from 8 to 11 a.m. From 9:30 to 11 a.m., there will be a parade.

Haverhill: The annual Independence Day celebration takes place July 3 starting at 6 p.m. at Riverside Park, behind the stadium. Rain date is July 5, same time.

Lawrence: The city's "Light up Lawrence Celebration of America" fireworks display will be July 3 at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Gates will open to the public at 6 p.m.

Methuen: There will be fireworks, face painting, super hero photo opportunities and photo booths on Tuesday, July 3 at The Loop, 90 Pleasant Valley Street. The free event will run from 7 to 10 p.m.

Derry: The town hosts its annual fireworks display on Thursday, July 4, at dusk, at approximately 9 p.m. Best viewing locations are at Hood Commons.

Salem: Fourth of July festivities begin that morning with a patriotic walk or run at the Field of Dreams.Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m.