It was one of the most bizarre crimes of 1980s Los Angeles. An ambitious Indian immigrant and founder of “Chippendales,” a club that featured shirtless male dancers, plotted the murder of his business partner and several others.
The sordid tale was covered in the 2014 book “Deadly Dance: The Chippendales Murders,” and helped inspire a Hulu series, “Welcome to Chippendales,” which launched last month and stars Marvel actor Kumail Nanjiani.
It’s one of nearly half a dozen Hulu limited series launched this year that are based on real-life true-crime stories ripped from the headlines.
True-crime programs and documentaries have always been a fixture of streaming platforms like Hulu and Netflix. Increasingly streamers are doubling down on the genre, tapping into the huge appetite for true crime by developing scripted limited series based on actual stories and with A-list stars like Nanjiani, many of whom are drawn to the format.
“It typically deals with really heavyweight stories that fascinate people watching characters that they can usually somewhat identify with completely lose their minds and ultimately, in most cases, pay a significant price — whether it’s jail time, death, suicide, their business collapsing or all of the above,” said Tom Nunan, a former studio executive. “It’s the most colorful kind of drama out there.”
Streamers are looking to cash in.
Netflix’s “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” was the third most-watched series in its first 28 days on the platform. Viewers spent more than 856 million hours watching the show that delves into the real-life serial killer’s origin story.
Despite some blowback from the families of Dahmer’s victims, Netflix has ordered two additional installments that will focus on other monstrous figures.
Other scripted series released this year based on real-life murders include HBO’s “The Staircase” and Hulu’s “Candy.”
“There is a rabid audience on the platform for these stranger-than-fiction, ripped-from-the-headline stories,” said Jordan Helman, head of scripted content at Hulu Originals. “There’s a pre-awareness and a curiosity factor that drives any narrative nonfiction adaptation. They often also serve as catnip for A-list onscreen talent to transform themselves, both physically and otherwise.”
Hulu Originals saw the popularity of true-crime series with its breakout success from “The Act” in 2019, Helman said. The limited series delved into the murder of Dee Dee Blanchard, based on a BuzzFeed article by writer Michelle Dean. That was followed by “Dopesick” last year, which stars critically acclaimed actor Michael Keaton and has been nominated for 14 Emmys.
This year, Hulu Originals launched five shows based on real-life true crimes, including “The Dropout,” about disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes; “Pam & Tommy,” about Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee and their stolen sex video; and, most recently, “Welcome to Chippendales.”
The streamer will go into production soon on a project starring “Grey’s Anatomy” actor Ellen Pompeo that touches on the story of Natalia Grace Barnett, a woman with dwarfism who was accused of tricking her adoptive parents into thinking she was a child and she accused them of neglect.
