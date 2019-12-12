MV Philharmonic tunes up 'Spectacular' sounds of the season 

The Merrimack Valley Philharmonic Orchestra gets in the festive spirit for its Family Holiday Season Spectacular Concert on Sunday, Dec. 15, at 2:30 p.m. at Timberlane Performing Arts Center, 40 Greenough Road, Plaistow.
An annual tradition, the concert will feature instrumental and choral favorites of the season. MVPO interim conductor Louis Stewart will lead the orchestra and audience in many crowd-pleasing favorites, including “The Harry Potter Suite” and some festive holiday sing-alongs.
A special highlight will be an appearance by North Andover vocal soloist Megan Onello, a junior at Pingree School in Hamilton, performing Broadway selections from “Anastasia” and “Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812.”
Singing from an early age, Onello has performed in many local and school musical theater productions as well as a cappella concerts. She was a student semifinalist in Boston’s 2017 National Association of Teachers of Singing competition. Most recently, Onello was nominated by her school and accepted into the Honors Performance Series Choir Program, which selected only 3% of its more than 18,000 nominees. She will have the opportunity to perform in the Carnegie Hall choral series in New York this February and then again at Musikverein in Vienna this June.
Onello also lends her voice to philanthropic causes, including Voices of Hope, which raises funds for cancer research at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, and “Express Yourself,” a benefit for the Massachusetts Department of Mental Health.
Timberlane High School’s Chamber Singers, directed by Mike Green, will also perform seasonal choral pieces during the concert.
Doors will open at 1:30 p.m. for the orchestra’s annual silent auction. A variety of items, including last-minute holiday gifts, will be available.
General admission tickets are available online and, if available, will also be sold at the door.
IF YOU GO
What: Merrimack Valley Philharmonic’s Family Holiday Season Spectacular Concert
When: Sunday, Dec. 15, 2:30 p.m.; doors open at 1:30
Where: Timberlane Performing Arts Center, 40 Greenough Road, Plaistow
How much: General admission tickets $25 adults, $20 seniors, $10 students, $5 ages 4-12
More information: mvpomusic.org
