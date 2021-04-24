NEWBURYPORT— The Newburyport Art Association presents new artwork from award-winning featured artists Sara Demrow Dent and Cheryl Dyment that will be on display from Tuesday through May 9.
This two-person exhibit in the NAA’s Sargent Gallery at 65 Water St. will allow visitors to approach each artist’s work with a fresh perspective.
Demrow Dent’s acrylic and charcoal paintings wed wild nature with a more architectural line. Complementing many pieces is her poetry, influenced by her life in Newburyport and Maine, and dealing with themes of time and family. Her new work includes coastal and floral subjects.
Painting from her Valley Farm Studio in Middleton, Dyment’s abstract work exhibits a freedom of gesture, and experimentation with materials and color, all representative of her joy with painting.
She paints with oils and acrylics on canvas or paper while mixing in other drawing or painting mediums in an expression of energy, strength and clarity.
Gallery hours are being extended on the two Fridays of the exhibit, April 30 and May 7, from 5 to 7 p.m. for special Meet the Artists times.
Regular gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m., or by appointment.
Contact the gallery for more information at 978-465-8769 or www.newburyportart.org.