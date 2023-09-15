PLAISTOW — The Plaistow Lions Club will hold a food drive on Saturday, Sept. 30, from 8:30 a.m. to 12 noon at Shaw’s, 4 Plaistow Road.
The Plaistow Lions Club will drop off the so-called “power packs” at local schools.
Each pack provides two breakfasts, two lunches and three dinners for one child, with some left over for snacks. Each bag of food costs approximately $15 per week per child.
The program continues every Friday throughout the school year for these children.
The program is supported by fundraising and food drives throughout the year, but the Lions Club also welcomes food donations and individual child sponsorships.
Those interested in helping, email plaistownh.lions@gmail.com. To make a donation, make checks out to the Plaistow Lions Club. Note in the memo “Lions Power Packs” and mail to The Plaistow Lions Club, P.O. Box 504, Plaistow, N.H., 03865.
For more information, visit facebook.com/plaistownhlions.
Female aviation highlighted in book discussion LONDONDERRY— Local author Frances Dean Nolde will sign copies and give a talk on her book “She Looked to the Sky” on Thursday, Sept. 21 at the New Hampshire Aviation Museum, 27 Navigator Road.
The author will talk about her mother’s life in aviation at the program
Frances Dean Wilcox Nolde became a pioneer pilot and a World War II commander of the Reading Courier Station in the Pennsylvania Wing of the Civil Air Patrol. After the war, ‘Frannie’ was the winner of the Powder Puff Derby, an early transcontinental all-women’s air race.
An ambitious proponent of women aviators, Frances Nolde challenged male dominance at a time when home, career, motherhood and personal success created both joy and trials in her life and the lives of those she loved. Her public life demonstrated her capabilities while her personal life revealed her flaws.
In “She Looked to the Sky,” her youngest child, Frances Dean Nolde, tells her mother’s story — and her own.
The program is $10 per person. It is free to museum members. The book retails at $24. Tickets are available at the door or can be reserved by calling 603-669-4877.
All proceeds support the non-profit museum’s youth aviation education outreach, including its ‘Flights of Discovery’ summer camp and a high school student plane-building program.
Senior expo
LONDONDERRY — Londonderry’s annual senior informational expo is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 23, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Londonderry Middle School, 313 Mammoth Road.
Over 40 vendors who provide services, resources or a helping hand to senior citizens in Londonderry and surrounding towns will be on hand.
Vendors include AARP, Alzheimer’s Association, Community Caregivers, Home Helpers of Londonderry, Lifelong Learning Institute, Service Link, Visiting Angels and more.
There are still vendor opportunities. Admission is free. Contact expo@londonderrynhpd.gov for more information.
Senior
luncheon
KINGSTON —Kingston Recreation will welcome Kingston seniors to lunch on Thursday, Oct. 12, starting at 11:30 a.m. at Carriage Towne Bar & Grille, 53 Church St.
The menu includes grilled chicken, hamburger or cheeseburger, fries and a soft drink. The cost is $5 per person.
Registration is required. Contact Paul Butler at 603-531-3337 or kingston.recreation24@gmail.com.
Cornhole tournament
EAST HAMPSTEAD — The Hampstead Civic Club will hold its 3rd annual cornhole tournament on Friday, Sept. 22 at the Pasta Loft, 220 East Main St.
Registration begins at 10:30 a.m. The format is group play, round robin to set seeding for the knock-out round. All players are guaranteed a minimum of four games.
The cost is $50 per person and limited to 32 players. All proceeds benefit the Civic Club’s scholarship fund.
The registration deadline is Sunday, Sept. 17. To register, visit hampsteadcivicclub.org/corn-hole-tournament. Spectators are welcome. Enjoy great food, good friends, and fun for this great cause.
For more information, contact Ken Fure at kgfure38@gmail.com.
Local author will speak in NewtonNEWTON — The Newton Historical Society and the New Hampshire Humanities Council will present “That Reminds Me Of A Story” by Rebecca Rule on Wednesday, Sept. 20, at 7 p.m. at Newton Town Hall, 2 Town Hall Road.
The presentation is open to the public and admission is free.
Rule is a full-time writer, humorist, storyteller and host on New Hampshire Public Television. She has authored books for children and adults. Her latest release is “That Reminds Me of a Funny Story,” a memoir, how-to and compendium of humor.
