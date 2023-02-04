New this week: 'Your Place or Mine' and 'All That Breathes'

This week’s new entertainment releases include an album from Paramore that shows off the band's funkier side, the Academy Award-nominated documentary “All That Breathes” about Indian brothers who heal birds of prey, and two rom-coms just in time for Valentine's Day — “Your Place or Mine” on Netflix and “Somebody I Used to Know” on Amazon Prime Video