Hear familiar voices under the sun and moon this summer at the Maudslay Arts Center, starting this Sunday with the season-opening concert by the Don Campbell Band.
Born and raised in Maine and part of the region’s country/folk tradition, Campbell has recorded multiple albums and toured the country, opening for popular acts such as Carrie Underwood.
Nick Costello Jr., the center’s executive director for 26 years, said that Campbell is a fan favorite.
“It’s a high-energy group, a great way to start the season,” Costello said. “He has the best voice doing what he’s doing.”
The singer-songwriter and his bandmates — on drums, bass, guitar and sometimes fiddle — start playing at 2 p.m.
The outdoor venue is in a corner of Maudslay State Park, off Curzon Mill Road in Newburyport.
Campbell has also shared the stage in his musical travels with folk icon Jonathan Edwards, another Maudslay act this summer.
In fact, Campbell is the one who put Costello — also in charge of programming — in touch with Edwards for his first Maudslay show two years ago.
Edwards’ return performance is set for July 27, a Saturday night show at 7.
He is a one-man act, a consummate performer, Costello said. In 2017, he packed the house, attracting some 300 people, an all-ages crowd.
Edwards has been writing and singing for a half-century, making 18 albums — one for each ZIP code he has lived in over his 73 years.
He gained initial appeal in 1971 with the hit “Sunshine.” It came from his debut album “Jonathan Edwards,” which sold a half-million copies.
For more than 40 years, New England has been his home, with a few exceptions.
“I’m addicted to and engaged with the Northeast,” he said in an interview last time around.
Here and elsewhere, nature is his sanctuary and a songwriting inspiration.
Big band and jazz tunes will also sound in the forested state park this summer.
Jazz vocalist Donna Byrne, an opening act for Tony Bennett in the U.S. and abroad, will sing on the concert series’ second Sunday, July 14.
She typically plays with her husband, bassist Marshall Wood, and, often, drummer Jim Gwin of the Boston Symphony Orchestra.
Byrne will be singing from the Great American Songbook — 20th-century standards by composers including Cole Porter, Harold Arlen and Ira Gershwin.
The New Black Eagle Jazz Band will play traditional New Orleans jazz on Saturday, Aug. 10.
The band is another oft-requested fan favorite. They’ve played Maudslay probably 15 times, though not recently, Costello said.
Opened in 1985, Maudslay State Park sits on the banks of the Merrimack River. The land includes hiking trails, woods, meadows and gardens. Among the trees are white pines and a flourishing stand of mountain laurel.
The 480 acres were formerly owned by Frederick Strong Moseley. His country estate was called “Maudesleigh,” after his original home in England.
This is the 27th year of the concert series. Music moves to the nearby barn if it’s raining.
Attendees are encouraged to bring picnic meals, and desserts and beverages are available to purchase during intermission.
The series is supported by Newburyport Bank, arts center volunteers and patrons, and the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation.
If you go
What: Maudslay Arts Center Summer Concert Series
When: Saturdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m., July 7 through Aug. 17
Where: Maudslay State Park, 95 Curzon Mill Road, Newburyport
How much: Saturday performances are $30 for patio seating and $25 for lawn seating. Sunday performances are $20 general admission. Children under 12 are admitted free.
More information: www.maudslayartscenter.org or 978-499-0050
Series lineup
July 7: Don Campbell Band
July 13: Bobby Keyes Trio
July 14: Donna Byrne
July 20: Hillyer Festival Orchestra
July 21: Danielle Miraglia and The Glory Junkies
July 27: Jonathan Edwards
Aug. 10: New Black Eagle Jazz Band
Aug. 11: Hal McIntyre Big Band
Aug. 17: Amanda Carr