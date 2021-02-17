North of Boston arts and entertainment roundup

'My Red America' examined in NECC exhibit
The demise of two towns is chronicled in a new exhibit from The Linda Hummel-Shea ArtSpace at Northern Essex Community College.
In "My Red America," Los Angeles photographer William Short travels back to rural southwestern Ohio, a very special place from his childhood, almost 30 years after he had last been there.
But instead of the "magical, safe places" he remembered, he found a different scene when he returned.
“Both Winchester and West Union are shells of what they were when I was a child,” he said. “Unemployment, poverty and drugs have taken over. Storefronts are empty. Buildings and homes lie in disrepair.”
In more than 40 photographs, Short chronicles the changes that have occurred, capturing homes in various stages of repair, run-down local businesses, rural highways and relics from the area’s rich farming tradition.
The exhibit is available online through Feb. 27 at https://mcclump3.wixsite.com/website-1.
Short specializes in architectural, editorial and documentary photography. He earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts from Antioch College in Ohio and a Master of Fine Arts from the University of Southern California and has taught at Moorpark College in California since 1999.
A Vietnam combat veteran and anti-war resister, he is the co-author of "A Matter of Conscience: GI Resistance During the Vietnam War."
Authors to discuss books in virtual events
Temple Emanu-El in Haverhill is presenting its Winter/Spring 2021 Author Mini-Series online via Zoom.
On Tuesday, Feb. 23, at 7 p.m., Jonathan Kaufman will talk about "The Last Kings of Shanghai: The Rival Jewish Dynasties That Helped Create Modern China." The Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist delivers an epic, multigenerational story of two rival Jewish dynasties who flourished in Shanghai and Hong Kong as 20th-century China surged into the modern era.
Register at https://bit.ly/TEJonathanKaufman.
On Sunday, April 11, at 4 p.m., Bernice Lerner will present "All the Horrors of War: A Jewish Girl, a British Doctor, and the Liberation of Bergen-Belsen." The senior scholar at Boston University’s Center for Character and Social Responsibility and former dean of adult learning at Hebrew College links her mother’s story of survival during World War II to that of Brigadier Hugh Llewelyn Glyn Hughes, the first allied medical officer to enter Bergen-Belsen.
Register at http://bit.ly/TEBerniceLerner.
Series explores climate change and the coast
“Land, Sea, Community — Coastal Climate Resilience” is the focus of the 2021 Virtual Film & Lecture Series presented by the Essex County Greenbelt Association.
The lineup, continuing through Wednesday, March 24, focuses on the effect of climate change on coastal areas.
On Feb. 23 at 6 p.m., explore the coastal processes that form and change barrier beaches, like Plum Island, over time with science writer and "NOVA" consultant Bill Sargent.
On March 3 at 4:30 p.m., hear what two forward-thinking local organizations, North Shore Community Development Coalition and Resilient Together, are doing to ensure that planning for climate change solutions is equitable for all communities.
On March 24 at 6:30 p.m., watch the festival-winning documentary "Sacred Cod," followed by a moderated discussion about the effects of climate change on Gloucester’s fishing industry.
All events are online and free, funded by a coastal resilience grant from the Massachusetts Office of Coastal Zone Management. Registration is required; visit ecga.org/filmseries.
Take in virtual symphony concerts
Cape Ann Symphony has started a virtual concert series featuring its musicians under the direction of conductor Yoichi Udagawa.
The first two concerts, “A Lovely Presentation of Chamber Music” and "Virtual Brass Ensemble Holiday Concert," are available to view online now.
The chamber music program includes “Mother and Child” by William Grant Still, known as the “dean of Afro-American composers”; Mozart’s “Divertimento, K. 136”; excerpts from Danish String Quartet’s “Wood Works,” which are arrangements of Scandinavian folk songs; and Holst’s “St. Paul Suite.”
This concert features concertmaster David Rubin, violin; Kett Chuan Lee, principal cello; Oksana Gorokhovskiy, principal second violin; and Anna Stromer, principal viola.
The holiday program was taped recently at Crowell Chapel in Manchester-by-the-Sea with the brass quintet — Matthew Repucci, first trumpet; Ryan Noe, second trumpet; Earl Powers, horn; Daniel Walker, trombone; and Rob Needs, tuba — and vocalists from the Ipswich High School's Bel Canto and Chamber Singers. It includes “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing”; “A Christmas Festival”; “American Christmas Mash Up”; “Jazzy Jingle Bells”; “Mary, Did You Know”; “Hanukkah Suite”; “Feliz Navidad”; “White Christmas”; “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”; “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year”; and “Sleigh Ride.”
The first concert is viewable online for $20 and the second for $25. Purchase at capeannsymphony.org or by calling 978-281-0543. Each purchase provides a video download link, which can be viewed at one’s convenience and does not expire.
Cabot presents virtual children's programs
The "Kids at The Cabot" children's series presented by The Cabot in Beverly has returned in a virtual format.
All performances will start at 10:30 a.m. and are free, sponsored by New England Biolabs, but donations are welcome.
“While we’re sad we can’t host our community’s children and their families at the theater, we’re still thrilled to be able to provide local family-friendly programming virtually,” said J. Casey Soward, executive director of The Cabot.
The lineup includes The Gottabees on March 6 and Stacey Peasley on April 10.
For more information, including streaming links on the show dates, visit thecabot.org.
A wealth of American art to discover at the Addison
The Addison Gallery of American Art on the campus of Phillips Academy in Andover has reopened to the public.
Hours are Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m.
New safety guidelines are in place, including mandatory reservations and mask wearing. Admission is still free, but advance tickets must be purchased at eventbrite.com/e/addison-gallery-of-american-art-admission-tickets-118662844763.
The gallery is said to have one of the most comprehensive collections of American art in the world, including more than 23,000 objects spanning the 18th century to the present.
All of those items can now be viewed at the museum's website by searching for particular works, artists, themes or periods. There are suggestions at the website for art-related projects and activities that families can do together and a link to virtual tours of 10 great museums around the world.
In addition, the exhibits currently on display at the Addison can be viewed in a virtual tour on the website, where visitors can also watch interviews with museum staff.
Check it out at addison.andover.edu.
Guests welcome again at Newburyport gallery
Newburyport's Sweethaven Gallery is once again open to the public.
The 25L Inn St. space is open Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. However, only three people will be allowed in at a time, and masks and temperature checks are required.
The featured exhibit is "Presence: Witnessing the Voice of Nature" by Lisa Hoag. The award-winning artist, photographer and designer lives in western Massachusetts and studied fine art at Parsons School of Design in New York and art and design in an arts residency in Paris for two years.
Also on display and for sale are works by Ezra Sesto, Vincent Lemonnier Ferro, Don Williams, gallery owner Greg Nikas, C. Max Schenk, Paul Neverette, Sandra Swan, Chris Sava and Jacques Hnizdovsky.
The gallery also now offers an online shopping cart, available to browse at sweethavengallerystore.com.
Game show fun at 'Balderdash Academy'
Newburyport High School's facade serves as the inspiration for Balderdash Academy, a fictional private boarding school that is the setting for a new online comedy panel game show.
Originally conceived by co-founders Bob LeBlanc of Newburyport and Steve Corning of Maine as a live variety show, "Balderdash Academy" was adapted to an online format in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
New episodes are posted regularly on YouTube and feature a mix of interview, chat, improv and game show with an emphasis on lighthearted comedy. The storyline follows faculty members as they talk to guests and compete for the coveted Balderdash Academy Reigning Champion banner.
To check out the show and for more information, visit balderdashacademy.com.
Explore the Peabody Essex Museum
The Peabody Essex Museum in Salem now features a range of digital content at its website that allows visitors to explore its collection remotely.
Podcasts discuss recent exhibits and museum history, while stories reflect on the value and impact of art. There are also suggestions for crafts and activities for the whole family.
Clicking on the “Explore Art” button at pem.org allows viewers to examine highlights from several periods and categories in the museum’s international collection, while postings of art and objects at facebook.com/peabodyessexmuseum respond to each day at hand.
The museum has reopened to the public and is open Thursdays through Sundays. Tickets must be purchased in advance at pem.org or 978-542-1511.
Music Man keeps entertaining children
Wenham musician Brian Doser performs children's music live on Facebook, YouTube and Instagram on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 10 a.m.
Doser, better known as The Music Man, normally performs a drop-in music program for children three days a week at The Community House in Hamilton.
He is often joined by his daughter Hannah, who sings and plays various instruments, for the 45-minute segments.
Doser has also been offering occasional shows geared toward adults on weekends, featuring popular cover songs and some original tunes.
To check out his shows, visit facebook.com/briandosermusic or search @briandosermusic on YouTube and Instagram.
