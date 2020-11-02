Learn about the history of Fort Sewall
An illustrated Zoom presentation on Thursday, Nov. 5, at 7 p.m. will explore the history of Fort Sewall.
Famous for providing cover to the USS Constitution during the War of 1812, the Marblehead landmark has an interesting history spanning over 375 years. First established in 1644 up on a rocky headland called Gale’s Head, the fort survives as a rare example of an early earthwork fortification on the North American coast. Between 1644 and 1898, the fort was activated nearly a dozen times for local and national service, especially during six international Atlantic conflicts.
Local social and architectural historian Judy Anderson, a member of the town's Fort Sewall Oversight Committee, will talk about how the fort was built and then renovated five times over its next 2 1/2 centuries of defensive deterrence.
Tickets are $10 for members and $15 for nonmembers. Reserve your spot at marbleheadmuseum.org.￼￼
Presentation by ship model builder
Ship model builder Rob Napier will speak when the Custom House Maritime Museum in Newburyport hosts its Virtual First Friday Lecture on Nov. 6.
This program in the museum’s continuing series begins at 7 p.m. on YouTube at youtube.com/user/CustomHouseMuseum.
Napier will share his decades of experience as a craftsman and speak about the conservation work he does for cultural organizations and private collectors on historical ship models.
This event will be an opportunity for viewers to interact with Napier and ask questions to learn about the process of maintaining and preserving these types of maritime artifacts.
Light show to brighten up the holidays
A drive-through holiday lights spectacular will open to the public on Thursday, Nov. 19, at 5 p.m. at Crescent Farms in Haverhill.
The North Shore Holiday Light Show will feature dozens of never-before-seen displays, some towering as tall as three stories and spanning more than 50 feet in length.
Presented by BOLD Media, the show will also be synchronized with holiday music being broadcast over FM radio. It will take about 20-25 minutes to drive through.
The show will remain open on select dates through Dec. 30. A full schedule is available at northshorelightshow.com, where tickets can be purchased for $23 per car.
Tickets may also be available at the gate for $25.
Cabot presents virtual children's programs
The "Kids at The Cabot" children's series presented by The Cabot in Beverly is returning in a virtual format starting Saturday, Nov. 14.
All performances will start at 10:30 a.m. and are free, sponsored by New England Biolabs, but donations are welcome.
“While we’re sad we can’t host our community’s children and their families at the theater, we’re still thrilled to be able to provide local family-friendly programming virtually,” said J. Casey Soward, executive director of The Cabot.
The lineup includes The Joshua Show on Nov. 14, Mario the Magician on Nov. 21, Bill Harley on Dec. 12, Vanessa Trien on Jan. 9, Karen K and the Jitterbugs on Feb. 13, The Gottabees on March 6, and Stacey Peasley on April 10.
For more information, including streaming links on the show dates, visit thecabot.org.
Take in virtual symphony concerts
Cape Ann Symphony has announced a virtual concert series featuring its musicians under the direction of conductor Yoichi Udagawa. The inaugural concert, “A Lovely Presentation of Chamber Music,” is available to view online now.
The program includes “Mother and Child” by William Grant Still, known as the “dean of Afro-American composers”; Mozart’s “Divertimento, K. 136”; excerpts from Danish String Quartet’s “Wood Works,” which are arrangements of Scandinavian folk songs; and Holst’s “St. Paul Suite.”
This concert features concertmaster David Rubin, violin; Kett Chuan Lee, principal cello; Oksana Gorokhovskiy, principal second violin; and Anna Stromer, principal viola.
The virtual concert is viewable online for $20; purchase at www.capeannsymphony.org or by calling 978-281-0543. The purchase provides audience members with a video download link, which can be viewed at one’s convenience and does not expire.
“We are truly excited about the quality of the concert and eager to connect with our audience virtually,” said Fran White, Cape Ann Symphony board president. “We hope you enjoy our first virtual concert and look forward to sharing more details on upcoming concerts soon. We have already started to plan for a second virtual performance for the holidays.”
Authors to discuss books in virtual events
Temple Emanu-El in Haverhill is presenting a Fall 2020 Author Mini-Series online via Zoom.
On Sunday, Nov. 15, at 4 p.m., Marblehead's Mimi Lemay will discuss "What We Will Become: A Mother, a Son, and a Journey of Transformation." The book recounts her child's journey through gender transition and her own transition out of the ultra-Orthodox Judaism in which she was raised, letting these two odysseys of self-discovery speak to one another.
Register at https://bit.ly/TEMimiLemay.
A wealth of American art to discover at the Addison
The Addison Gallery of American Art on the campus of Phillips Academy in Andover has reopened to the public.
Hours will be Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m.
New safety guidelines are in place, including mandatory reservations and mask wearing. Admission is still free, but advance tickets must be purchased at eventbrite.com/e/addison-gallery-of-american-art-admission-tickets-118662844763.
The gallery is said to have one of the most comprehensive collections of American art in the world, including more than 23,000 objects spanning the 18th century to the present.
All of those items can now be viewed at the museum's website by searching for particular works, artists, themes or periods. There are suggestions at the website for art-related projects and activities that families can do together and a link to virtual tours of 10 great museums around the world.
In addition, the exhibits currently on display at the Addison can be viewed in a virtual tour on the website, where visitors can also watch interviews with museum staff.
Check it out at addison.andover.edu.
Rockport gallery brings Paris home
"Paris Redeemed," a virtual art exhibit presented by Decouvert Fine Art in Rockport, is available to view through the end of the year.
Gallery owners Steven Law and Donald Stroud had planned to bring their exhibit "Grace in Nature and Faith" to Paris after its successful showing at Master Drawings New York. But when they began to pack in the spring for the exhibition at Marty de Cambiaire Fine Art on Place Vendome, the pandemic hit and began closing down events.
"It was an opportunity of a lifetime," Law said. "Then the world came to a standstill as the pandemic intensified, and we made a decision not to go and temporarily closed our gallery until a vaccine is available. We do not have the square footage to allow for social distancing.
"There has been so much loss and suffering around the world," he said. "Like so many in businesses, we are between what has been and what will be. But an idea occurred to us that if beauty and art have a capacity to help those that are suffering, we have an obligation to make our exhibition available virtually, as a meditation of sorts."
Hence, the title of the virtual exhibit is "Paris Redeemed." The exhibit is set to Handel's "Dixit Dominus," which was composed in Italy, a source of inspiration for artists throughout the centuries.
"We wish healing, hope, inspiration, and solace for all," Law said. "If folks wish to learn a bit about the history of the art, they can scroll down the page after the slideshow is finished. Curiosity will lead them where it will."
To view the exhibit, visit the "Paris Redeemed" page at decouvertfineart.com.
Flying Horse exhibit open with precautions
The 11th annual Flying Horse Outdoor Sculpture Exhibit is still taking flight this year.
With a theme of "Art at a (Social) Distance," the show features 50 pieces of art set amid the 100-acre campus of Pingree School in Hamilton.
The exhibit runs through Nov. 30 and is available to view during daylight hours on weekends and during holidays when school is not in session.
All visitors must wear masks, remain 6 feet apart from others, and refrain from touching sculptures or signs.
Many of the sculptures, created by a variety of artists who mostly reside in New England, are for sale.
For more information, visit pingree.org/news-events/flying-horse-outdoor-sculpture-exhibit.
Newburyport artist shows work at Wenham Museum
A Newburyport artist is currently displaying her new exhibit, "My Essentials," through Nov. 21 at Wenham Museum.
Tina Rawson paints dynamic acrylic, oil and watercolor pieces inspired by colorful flowers, beaches, travel, nature, horses and even coffee. She said that the show is a product of a surge of creativity that many are experiencing during the coronavirus pandemic.
Moved by the beauty of local forests, Rawson found great solace in painting regional trees and flowers. She also dove into her “bucket list” of places to go once the pandemic is over, while other pieces are inspired by her homesickness for Sweden and her contemplation of how the virus is being handled there.
The museum is located at 132 Main St., Wenham, and is open Tuesdays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m. Tickets to the galleries must be purchased in advance and cost $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and children ages 1-16. There is also currently a COVID-19 fee of $5 per group.
For reservations or more information, visit wenhammuseum.org.
Guests welcome again at Newburyport gallery
Newburyport's Sweethaven Gallery is once again open to the public.
The 25L Inn St. space is open Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. However, only three people will be allowed in at a time, and masks and temperature checks are required.
The featured exhibit is "Presence: Witnessing the Voice of Nature" by Lisa Hoag. The award-winning artist, photographer and designer lives in western Massachusetts and studied fine art at Parsons School of Design in New York and art and design in an arts residency in Paris for two years.
Also on display and for sale are works by Ezra Sesto, Vincent Lemonnier Ferro, Don Williams, gallery owner Greg Nikas, C. Max Schenk, Paul Neverette, Sandra Swan, Chris Sava and Jacques Hnizdovsky.
The gallery also now offers an online shopping cart, available to browse at sweethavengallerystore.com.
Game show fun at 'Balderdash Academy'
Newburyport High School's facade serves as the inspiration for Balderdash Academy, a fictional private boarding school that is the setting for a new online comedy panel game show.
Originally conceived by co-founders Bob LeBlanc of Newburyport and Steve Corning of Maine as a live variety show, "Balderdash Academy" was adapted to an online format in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
New episodes are posted regularly on YouTube and feature a mix of interview, chat, improv and game show with an emphasis on lighthearted comedy. The storyline follows faculty members as they talk to guests and compete for the coveted Balderdash Academy Reigning Champion banner.
To check out the show and for more information, visit balderdashacademy.com.
Rockport Art Association opens its doors
The Rockport Art Association & Museum, at 12 Main St. in downtown Rockport, has reopened and is featuring a number of new exhibits.
On display now are the Post Auction Fundraising Exhibit, through Nov. 8, and "Art in the Tavern," a members exhibit featuring paintings, graphics, sculptures and photography, through Dec. 31. Opening Nov. 5 is the New Members Show, which will run through Nov. 28.
The museum's current hours are Thursdays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Visitors need to wear masks, and there is a rigorous schedule for daily cleaning. For those not comfortable attending shows in person, all major exhibits will also be available for online viewing and sales through the website at rockportartassn.org.
Explore the Peabody Essex Museum
The Peabody Essex Museum in Salem now features a range of digital content at its website that allows visitors to explore its collection remotely.
Podcasts discuss recent exhibits and museum history, while stories reflect on the value and impact of art. There are also suggestions for crafts and activities for the whole family.
Clicking on the “Explore Art” button at pem.org allows viewers to examine highlights from several periods and categories in the museum’s international collection, while postings of art and objects at facebook.com/peabodyessexmuseum respond to each day at hand.
The museum has reopened to the public and is open Thursdays through Sundays. Tickets must be purchased in advance at pem.org or 978-542-1511.
Music Man keeps entertaining children
Wenham musician Brian Doser performs children's music live on Facebook every weekday at 10 a.m.
Doser, better known as The Music Man, normally performs a drop-in music program for children three days a week at The Community House in Hamilton.
He is often joined by his daughter Hannah, who sings and plays various instruments, for the 45-minute segments.
Doser has also been offering shows geared toward adults on weekends, featuring popular cover songs and some original tunes.
To check out his shows, visit facebook.com/briandosermusic.
