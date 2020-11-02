North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with a mix of light rain and snow late. Low 32F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 30%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with a mix of light rain and snow late. Low 32F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 30%.