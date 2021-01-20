North of Boston arts and entertainment roundup

Pianist to play livestreamed concert
The Jean C. Wilson Music Series at the First Religious Society in Newburyport is going virtual for 2021.
Pianist Qing Jiang will perform on Sunday, Jan. 31, at 4 p.m., with the concert livestreamed from the 26 Pleasant St. church sanctuary.
“You can see it at exactly the same time as it’s occurring or for a limited time after the concert,” said John Mercer, member of the Jean C. Wilson Music Series. “The concerts will not be prerecorded and edited, so this will be as close as we can get to the excitement and immediacy of a live concert.”
Praised by the New York Times as a “fiery musician” whose playing is “vigorous and passionate,” Qing has chosen to play works by Ravel, Dvorak, Burleigh, Chopin, Adès, Albéniz and Temkin.
The series will continue with three more solo performances: cellist Gwen Krosnick on Feb. 14, organist Raymond Hawkins on Feb. 28 and harpsichordist Sylvia Berry on March 14.
Although the concerts can be viewed for free, a donation of $18 is suggested for each show. To RSVP or for more information, visit bit.ly/wilson_series.
Series explores climate change and the coast
“Land, Sea, Community — Coastal Climate Resilience” is the focus of the 2021 Virtual Film & Lecture Series presented by the Essex County Greenbelt Association.
The lineup, continuing through Wednesday, March 24, focuses on the effect of climate change on coastal areas.
On Feb. 10 at 2 p.m., learn about how climate change affects the wildlife along our coasts with Parker River National Wildlife Refuge’s wildlife biologist Nancy Pau.
On Feb. 23 at 6 p.m., explore the coastal processes that form and change barrier beaches, like Plum Island, over time with science writer and "NOVA" consultant Bill Sargent.
On March 3 at 4:30 p.m., hear what two forward-thinking local organizations, North Shore Community Development Coalition and Resilient Together, are doing to ensure that planning for climate change solutions is equitable for all communities.
On March 24 at 6:30 p.m., watch the festival-winning documentary "Sacred Cod," followed by a moderated discussion about the effects of climate change on Gloucester’s fishing industry.
All events are online and free, funded by a coastal resilience grant from the Massachusetts Office of Coastal Zone Management. Registration is required; visit ecga.org/filmseries.
Take in virtual symphony concerts
Cape Ann Symphony has started a virtual concert series featuring its musicians under the direction of conductor Yoichi Udagawa.
The first two concerts, “A Lovely Presentation of Chamber Music” and "Virtual Brass Ensemble Holiday Concert," are available to view online now.
The chamber music program includes “Mother and Child” by William Grant Still, known as the “dean of Afro-American composers”; Mozart’s “Divertimento, K. 136”; excerpts from Danish String Quartet’s “Wood Works,” which are arrangements of Scandinavian folk songs; and Holst’s “St. Paul Suite.”
This concert features concertmaster David Rubin, violin; Kett Chuan Lee, principal cello; Oksana Gorokhovskiy, principal second violin; and Anna Stromer, principal viola.
The holiday program was taped recently at Crowell Chapel in Manchester-by-the-Sea with the brass quintet — Matthew Repucci, first trumpet; Ryan Noe, second trumpet; Earl Powers, horn; Daniel Walker, trombone; and Rob Needs, tuba — and vocalists from the Ipswich High School's Bel Canto and Chamber Singers. It includes “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing”; “A Christmas Festival”; “American Christmas Mash Up”; “Jazzy Jingle Bells”; “Mary, Did You Know”; “Hanukkah Suite”; “Feliz Navidad”; “White Christmas”; “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”; “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year”; and “Sleigh Ride.”
The first concert is viewable online for $20 and the second for $25. Purchase at capeannsymphony.org or by calling 978-281-0543. Each purchase provides a video download link, which can be viewed at one’s convenience and does not expire.
Cabot presents virtual children's programs
The "Kids at The Cabot" children's series presented by The Cabot in Beverly has returned in a virtual format.
All performances will start at 10:30 a.m. and are free, sponsored by New England Biolabs, but donations are welcome.
“While we’re sad we can’t host our community’s children and their families at the theater, we’re still thrilled to be able to provide local family-friendly programming virtually,” said J. Casey Soward, executive director of The Cabot.
The lineup includes Karen K and the Jitterbugs on Feb. 13, The Gottabees on March 6, and Stacey Peasley on April 10.
For more information, including streaming links on the show dates, visit thecabot.org.
A wealth of American art to discover at the Addison
The Addison Gallery of American Art on the campus of Phillips Academy in Andover has reopened to the public.
Hours are Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m.
New safety guidelines are in place, including mandatory reservations and mask wearing. Admission is still free, but advance tickets must be purchased at eventbrite.com/e/addison-gallery-of-american-art-admission-tickets-118662844763.
The gallery is said to have one of the most comprehensive collections of American art in the world, including more than 23,000 objects spanning the 18th century to the present.
All of those items can now be viewed at the museum's website by searching for particular works, artists, themes or periods. There are suggestions at the website for art-related projects and activities that families can do together and a link to virtual tours of 10 great museums around the world.
In addition, the exhibits currently on display at the Addison can be viewed in a virtual tour on the website, where visitors can also watch interviews with museum staff.
Check it out at addison.andover.edu.
Guests welcome again at Newburyport gallery
Newburyport's Sweethaven Gallery is once again open to the public.
The 25L Inn St. space is open Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. However, only three people will be allowed in at a time, and masks and temperature checks are required.
The featured exhibit is "Presence: Witnessing the Voice of Nature" by Lisa Hoag. The award-winning artist, photographer and designer lives in western Massachusetts and studied fine art at Parsons School of Design in New York and art and design in an arts residency in Paris for two years.
Also on display and for sale are works by Ezra Sesto, Vincent Lemonnier Ferro, Don Williams, gallery owner Greg Nikas, C. Max Schenk, Paul Neverette, Sandra Swan, Chris Sava and Jacques Hnizdovsky.
The gallery also now offers an online shopping cart, available to browse at sweethavengallerystore.com.
Game show fun at 'Balderdash Academy'
Newburyport High School's facade serves as the inspiration for Balderdash Academy, a fictional private boarding school that is the setting for a new online comedy panel game show.
Originally conceived by co-founders Bob LeBlanc of Newburyport and Steve Corning of Maine as a live variety show, "Balderdash Academy" was adapted to an online format in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
New episodes are posted regularly on YouTube and feature a mix of interview, chat, improv and game show with an emphasis on lighthearted comedy. The storyline follows faculty members as they talk to guests and compete for the coveted Balderdash Academy Reigning Champion banner.
To check out the show and for more information, visit balderdashacademy.com.
Explore the Peabody Essex Museum
The Peabody Essex Museum in Salem now features a range of digital content at its website that allows visitors to explore its collection remotely.
Podcasts discuss recent exhibits and museum history, while stories reflect on the value and impact of art. There are also suggestions for crafts and activities for the whole family.
Clicking on the “Explore Art” button at pem.org allows viewers to examine highlights from several periods and categories in the museum’s international collection, while postings of art and objects at facebook.com/peabodyessexmuseum respond to each day at hand.
The museum has reopened to the public and is open Thursdays through Sundays. Tickets must be purchased in advance at pem.org or 978-542-1511.
Music Man keeps entertaining children
Wenham musician Brian Doser performs children's music live on Facebook, YouTube and Instagram on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 10 a.m.
Doser, better known as The Music Man, normally performs a drop-in music program for children three days a week at The Community House in Hamilton.
He is often joined by his daughter Hannah, who sings and plays various instruments, for the 45-minute segments.
Doser has also been offering occasional shows geared toward adults on weekends, featuring popular cover songs and some original tunes.
To check out his shows, visit facebook.com/briandosermusic or search @briandosermusic on YouTube and Instagram.
If you have an event to add to this roundup, please email the details to Ann Reily, assistant managing editor of features, at areily@northofboston.com.