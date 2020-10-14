Marblehead pair turn parking lot into stage
Vocalists Holly Cameron and Matthew Arnold are presenting a live concert on Saturday, Oct. 17, at 2 p.m. in the parking lot of the Church of St. Andrew, 135 Lafayette St., Route 114, Marblehead.
"A Swingin' Affair" will also feature Steven Higgs on the piano, David Landoni on bass, Steve Rose on drums and Craig VanRemoortel on saxophone.
During the COVID-19 shutdown, the Marblehead couple, who have performed classical, jazz, popular and sacred music at a number of venues in New England, broadcast a series of eclectic concerts, "Live From the Coronacabana," on Facebook Live. They have since brought the concept to a few parking lots, bringing audiences some socially distanced entertainment.
With the help of the Rev. Clyde Elledge and music director Mary Jodice, the Church of St. Andrew has already hosted two successful events featuring the musical pair, raising money for the church’s music program. This weekend's concert will benefit the local community choir, The Concert Singers, of which Arnold is the conductor and artistic director.
"What better than a 1950s-'60s Vegas-style show to get toes tapping, fingers snapping, and raise money for a great local organization?" Arnold said. "Music brings people together. We need that right now more than ever.”
Tickets are $25 and can be purchased on site by cash or check. Concertgoers should bring their own chairs, wear masks and keep their distance from others. Performers will also be at a safe distance.
Parking is available on Lafayette Street or Robert Road, with handicapped parking in the rear lot of the church.
The rain date is Sunday, Oct. 18.
Ceramics on display at pottery studio
Twelve local potters at Purple Sage Pottery in Merrimac are excited to open their studio to the public again on Saturday, Oct. 17, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Adjusting to the circumstances of the global pandemic, some of the potters will display their wares outside under tents, while the rest will be widely spread apart inside the building at 3 Mechanic St. to allow for safe social distancing.
Like many others, Purple Sage shut down for several months due to COVID-19. For the first time since the studio opened 26 years ago, the potters did not host their regular spring studio sale.
Throughout these challenging times, the potters have been busy at work, finding that expressions of creativity really do provide solace and joy. Many found that working with clay helped them survive the isolation of the pandemic, some became more adept at promoting their work on social media, while some took this as an invitation to take a little break, finding their joy while working in the garden and other creative pursuits.
Works of decorative, sculptural and functional pottery will be shared by Purple Sage founder and owner Iris Minc, Lisa Mistretta, Lucy Hutchinson, Jenny Graf, Hiromi Satoh, Peter Grams, Becca Sands, Patti Jones, Judy Nevis, Christina Bellinger, Kathy Clark, and Wendy Jackson.
Admission to the show is free, with guests asked to wear masks both indoors and out.
The rain date is Sunday, Oct. 18. For more information, visit purplesagepottery.com or call 978-346-9978.
Authors to discuss books in virtual events
Temple Emanu-El in Haverhill is presenting a two-part Fall 2020 Author Mini-Series online via Zoom.
On Sunday, Oct. 25, at 4 p.m., Gloucester native Anna Solomon will discuss her most recent novel, "The Book of V.," which traces the stories of three women — Esther, heroine of the Purim story; Vivian, a political wife in Watergate-era Washington, D.C.; and Lily, a wife, mother and aspiring writer in 2016 Brooklyn — as they overlap and ultimately collide, illuminating how women’s lives have and have not changed over thousands of years. Register at https://bit.ly/TEAnnaSolomon.
On Sunday, Nov. 15, at 4 p.m., Marblehead's Mimi Lemay will discuss "What We Will Become: A Mother, a Son, and a Journey of Transformation." The book recounts her child's journey through gender transition and her own transition out of the ultra-Orthodox Judaism in which she was raised, letting these two odysseys of self-discovery speak to one another. Register at https://bit.ly/TEMimiLemay.
Annual art exhibit takes to the web
The Band of Brushes has turned its annual show and sale into an "online experience."
"Creative Persistence" will run through Oct. 24 at bandofbrushes.com. Eleven artists from the Newburyport Art Association featured interest group are showing their works: Dorothy Aham, Shelly Champion, Grace Daly, Karen Fitzgerald, Mary Francis, Christine Molitor Johnson, Fran Kaplan, Susan Cole Kelly, Janice Reynolds, Maryann Varoski and Mary Webber.
The artists who paint plein air together — at a social distance now — employ several different mediums, including oil, acrylic, pastel and watercolor. They are showing both plein air and studio pieces, and there is a virtual gallery for each individual artist.
Log on for a book club discussion
The Rowley Book Club is currently reading the bestselling memoir "All You Can Ever Know" by Nicole Chung and will have a virtual discussion on Thursday, Nov. 5, at 6:30 p.m.
Growing up as a transracial adoptee in a small Oregon town, Chung always felt a little out of place, but it wasn’t until she grew up that she began to question where she came from and search for her identity as an Asian American.
The library has copies of the book available, so call 978-948-2850 to arrange to pick one up. To sign up for the Zoom discussion, email info@rowleylibrary.org.
The book club meets on the first Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m., and future titles are listed on the website, rowleylibrary.org.
A wealth of American art to discover at the Addison
The Addison Gallery of American Art on the campus of Phillips Academy in Andover will reopen to the public on Saturday, Oct. 17.
Hours will be Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m.
New safety guidelines are in place, including mandatory reservations and mask wearing. Admission is still free, but advance tickets must be purchased at eventbrite.com/e/addison-gallery-of-american-art-admission-tickets-118662844763.
The gallery is said to have one of the most comprehensive collections of American art in the world, including more than 23,000 objects spanning the 18th century to the present.
All of those items can now be viewed at the museum's website by searching for particular works, artists, themes or periods. There are suggestions at the website for art-related projects and activities that families can do together and a link to virtual tours of 10 great museums around the world.
In addition, the exhibits currently on display at the Addison can be viewed in a virtual tour on the website, where visitors can also watch interviews with museum staff.
Check it out at addison.andover.edu.
Rockport gallery brings Paris home
"Paris Redeemed," a virtual art exhibit presented by Decouvert Fine Art in Rockport, is available to view through the end of the year.
Gallery owners Steven Law and Donald Stroud had planned to bring their exhibit "Grace in Nature and Faith" to Paris after its successful showing at Master Drawings New York. But when they began to pack in the spring for the exhibition at Marty de Cambiaire Fine Art on Place Vendome, the pandemic hit and began closing down events.
"It was an opportunity of a lifetime," Law said. "Then the world came to a standstill as the pandemic intensified, and we made a decision not to go and temporarily closed our gallery until a vaccine is available. We do not have the square footage to allow for social distancing.
"There has been so much loss and suffering around the world," he said. "Like so many in businesses, we are between what has been and what will be. But an idea occurred to us that if beauty and art have a capacity to help those that are suffering, we have an obligation to make our exhibition available virtually, as a meditation of sorts."
Hence, the title of the virtual exhibit is "Paris Redeemed." The exhibit is set to Handel's "Dixit Dominus," which was composed in Italy, a source of inspiration for artists throughout the centuries.
"We wish healing, hope, inspiration, and solace for all," Law said. "If folks wish to learn a bit about the history of the art, they can scroll down the page after the slideshow is finished. Curiosity will lead them where it will."
To view the exhibit, visit the "Paris Redeemed" page at decouvertfineart.com.
Flying Horse exhibit open with precautions
The 11th annual Flying Horse Outdoor Sculpture Exhibit is still taking flight this year.
With a theme of "Art at a (Social) Distance," the show features 50 pieces of art set amid the 100-acre campus of Pingree School in Hamilton.
The exhibit runs through Nov. 30 and is available to view during daylight hours on weekends and during holidays when school is not in session.
All visitors must wear masks, remain 6 feet apart from others, and refrain from touching sculptures or signs.
Many of the sculptures, created by a variety of artists who mostly reside in New England, are for sale.
For more information, visit pingree.org/news-events/flying-horse-outdoor-sculpture-exhibit.
Newburyport artist shows work at Wenham Museum
A Newburyport artist is currently displaying her new exhibit, "My Essentials," through Nov. 21 at Wenham Museum.
Tina Rawson paints dynamic acrylic, oil and watercolor pieces inspired by colorful flowers, beaches, travel, nature, horses and even coffee. She said that the show is a product of a surge of creativity that many are experiencing during the coronavirus pandemic.
Moved by the beauty of local forests, Rawson found great solace in painting regional trees and flowers. She also dove into her “bucket list” of places to go once the pandemic is over, while other pieces are inspired by her homesickness for Sweden and her contemplation of how the virus is being handled there.
The museum is located at 132 Main St., Wenham, and is open Tuesdays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m. Tickets to the galleries must be purchased in advance and cost $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and children ages 1-16. There is also currently a COVID-19 fee of $5 per group.
For reservations or more information, visit wenhammuseum.org.
Guests welcome again at Newburyport gallery
Newburyport's Sweethaven Gallery is once again open to the public.
The 25L Inn St. space is open Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. However, only three people will be allowed in at a time, and masks and temperature checks are required.
The featured exhibit is "Presence: Witnessing the Voice of Nature" by Lisa Hoag. The award-winning artist, photographer and designer lives in western Massachusetts and studied fine art at Parsons School of Design in New York and art and design in an arts residency in Paris for two years.
Also on display and for sale are works by Ezra Sesto, Vincent Lemonnier Ferro, Don Williams, gallery owner Greg Nikas, C. Max Schenk, Paul Neverette, Sandra Swan, Chris Sava and Jacques Hnizdovsky.
The gallery also now offers an online shopping cart, available to browse at sweethavengallerystore.com.
Game show fun at 'Balderdash Academy'
Newburyport High School's facade serves as the inspiration for Balderdash Academy, a fictional private boarding school that is the setting for a new online comedy panel game show.
Originally conceived by co-founders Bob LeBlanc of Newburyport and Steve Corning of Maine as a live variety show, "Balderdash Academy" was adapted to an online format in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
New episodes are posted regularly on YouTube and feature a mix of interview, chat, improv and game show with an emphasis on lighthearted comedy. The storyline follows faculty members as they talk to guests and compete for the coveted Balderdash Academy Reigning Champion banner.
To check out the show and for more information, visit balderdashacademy.com.
Rockport Art Association opens its doors
The Rockport Art Association & Museum, at 12 Main St. in downtown Rockport, has reopened and is featuring a number of new exhibits.
On display now are a solo exhibit by Keith Gantos, running through Oct. 22; the Post Auction Fundraising Exhibit, through Nov. 8; the Experimental Art Group Show, through Nov. 1; and "Grass Roots: Emerging Artist Show," through Nov. 1.
The museum's current hours are Thursdays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Visitors need to wear masks, and there is a rigorous schedule for daily cleaning. For those not comfortable attending shows in person, all major exhibits will also be available for online viewing and sales through the website at rockportartassn.org.
Explore the Peabody Essex Museum
The Peabody Essex Museum in Salem now features a range of digital content at its website that allows visitors to explore its collection remotely.
Podcasts discuss recent exhibits and museum history, while stories reflect on the value and impact of art. There are also suggestions for crafts and activities for the whole family.
Clicking on the “Explore Art” button at pem.org allows viewers to examine highlights from several periods and categories in the museum’s international collection, while postings of art and objects at facebook.com/peabodyessexmuseum respond to each day at hand.
The museum has reopened to the public and is open Thursdays through Sundays. Tickets must be purchased in advance at pem.org or 978-542-1511.
Music Man keeps entertaining children
Wenham musician Brian Doser performs children's music live on Facebook every weekday at 10 a.m.
Doser, better known as The Music Man, normally performs a drop-in music program for children three days a week at The Community House in Hamilton.
He is often joined by his daughter Hannah, who sings and plays various instruments, for the 45-minute segments.
Doser has also been offering shows geared toward adults on weekends, featuring popular cover songs and some original tunes.
To check out his shows, visit facebook.com/briandosermusic.
Keep up with Maritime Gloucester
Maritime Gloucester is now offering weekly virtual features, including Maritime Mondays, Throwback Thursdays and Front Line Fridays.
Mondays will feature a look at the collections and what's happening on the waterfront and harbor. Thursdays will celebrate the organization's 20th anniversary with memories from the past two decades. And Fridays will honor Maritime Gloucester members who are working on the front lines during the pandemic, from nurses and doctors to police and firefighters to teachers and delivery people.
To view the features and for more information, visit maritimegloucester.org, where you can also check out live webcam views of the railway and harbor.
Bringing the Beverly library home
Beverly Public Library is continuing to connect with the community through social media.
Offerings include Facebook Live sessions of "Tea Time Children's Classics," featuring readings of chapters from classic children's literature, on Tuesdays at 4 p.m. and "Musical Mondays," with rhymes, songs and special guests, on Mondays at 10 a.m.
The library has also been using Zoom to host various book and film discussion groups. To check out the events, visit facebook.com/beverlypubliclibrary or beverlypubliclibrary.org.
If you have an event to add to this roundup, please email the details to Ann Reily, assistant managing editor of features, at areily@northofboston.com.