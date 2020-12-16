Holiday panto offers seasonal fun
Theater in the Open's annual winter tradition is going on in a new fashion this weekend.
"At Home for the Holidays: A Streaming Solstice Panto!" will be broadcast from the Firehouse Center for the Arts in Newburyport on Saturday, Dec. 19, at 7 p.m.
The show will celebrate the winter holidays with its usual high jinks and goofs, but will be livestreamed on YouTube, free to all, thanks to underwriting from the Institution for Savings.
“This year, perhaps more than ever before, we are committed to producing theater that celebrates our wonderful community,” said Kelly Shea Knowles, Theater in the Open executive director. “Of course, we would love to be in the Firehouse together, laughing and singing and enjoying the panto with friends and neighbors. But, for as long as it is unsafe to do that, we’ll continue to innovate; work to meet the challenge of this moment; and find ways to make art that is still collaborative, interactive and accessible.”
Written by Edward Speck and Joshua Shack, "At Home for the Holidays" is a celebration of this community, told through a story that revisits some favorite moments from past winter pantos, as well as familiar holiday tales.
"This has been an incredibly difficult year, but holiday stories are always about the miracles that arise in our darkest moments, and the power of community to heal after hardship," Speck said. "People in our community are creating those miracles daily, and we can all play our part.”
In an effort to re-create some of the spontaneous fun of watching the show in person, Theater in the Open is also selling “Winter Panto Gift Sets” to go along with the performance. Each set contains a sweatshirt, holiday ornament, set of “snowballs” to throw and handful of all-natural lollipops.
To check out the livestream, visit youtube.com/c/theaterintheopen. To order a gift set, visit theaterintheopen.org/athomepantokit.
Local student to premiere short film
A Lawrence artist, filmmaker and musician is releasing a short film, "Into the Frame," via a virtual premiere on YouTube on Thursday, Dec. 17, at 5 p.m.
Estaryln Hiraldo, who goes by the name Starling, is currently completing his senior year at Providence College in Rhode Island.
He describes "Into the Frame," his third short, as "an auteurist thriller that intersects feelings of fear, tension and horror with the development of female friendships." In the 13-minute piece, a college student lets her obsession over a mysterious quest get the best of her and her roommates.
The film won third place in the 2019 Providence College Student Film Festival. It has also been selected for the Direct Monthly Online Film Festival, The Monkey Bread Tree Film Awards and the Dominican Film Festival in New York. His first short film, "Heritage," which screened at El Taller Cafe in Lawrence in 2018, was also selected for the Direct Monthly Online Film Festival, as well as the Blacksphere Film Festival.
To view the official trailer, visit youtu.be/dlU0-ypr-A0. It will premiere on Starling's channel at youtube.com/channel/UCOCTlLE8akbPZLXHCEuYhSg.
Seasonal festivals adapt to the times
The coronavirus pandemic has spurred several communities to get creative with their traditional Festival of Trees celebrations, and there is still time to take part in a couple.
Salisbury's SeaFestival of Trees is spreading its roots to the beach center, downtown Newburyport and Hampton Falls, with 30 trees on display and up for grabs in various retail locations. For maps and a peek at all the trees, visit seafestivaloftrees.com.
Additionally, a giant gingerbread house and a display of high-value showcase trees — one with $5,000 cash and four with prizes worth $1,500 to $3,000 — are on view in the lobby of the Blue Ocean Event Center.
Raffle tickets can be purchased at seafestivaloftrees.com/raffle-purchase. Tickets for the chance to win a showcase tree are two for $10, five for $20 and 10 for $40, while tickets for the donor trees are 20 for $5, 40 for $10 and 80 for $20.
Tree viewing is free this year and available through Sunday, Dec. 20. For more information, call 978-462-2512.
In Methuen, the Festival of Trees at Greycourt State Park, 37 Pleasant St., is a drive-through event open every evening from 5:30 to 8:30 through Saturday, Dec. 19.
Admission is $10 per car, or $8 if purchased in advance at methuenfestivaloftrees.com. And although the tree raffles have ended, website visitors can still enter a drawing to win $10,000.
'Winter Baroque' concert to stream online
The Newburyport Chamber Music Festival is bringing back “Winter Baroque” to celebrate the holidays as part of its “Season 2020 Reimagined.”
Presented Sunday, Dec. 20, at 3 p.m., the pre-recorded concert will feature two audience favorites, Nurit Pacht playing violin and Eliana Razzino Yang on cello.
Pacht, who has led the Newburyport Festival Baroque Orchestra annually for several years, will perform selected canons from Bach’s “Art of the Fugue”; a sonata for violin and cello by Italian composer Francesco Maria Veracini; and a Baroque world premiere in the 21st century by Vietnamese-Polish composer Ania Vu, "Dance Variations on a Theme by J.S. Bach."
Yang, who has performed solo recitals in New York, London, Paris, Brussels and Rome, will join Pacht and will also perform Bach’s Sixth Suite for Unaccompanied Cello.
In lieu of tickets, voluntary donations are requested. Visit newburyportchambermusic.org for more information and the link to the concert, which will be available shortly before it begins.
Colorful new exhibit at Paula Estey Gallery
A solo exhibit by artist Carol Benally is on display through the month of December at the Paula Estey Gallery and Center for Art and Activism.
"Walking Through Color" features real places, brought to fruition by thoughtful contemplation, light at the right moment of a season and personal exploration of color through years of plein-air studies.
The gallery, located at 3 Harris St., Newburyport, is open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m. and by appointment. For more information, call 978-376-4746 or visit paulaesteygallery.com.
Light show brightens up the holidays
A drive-through holiday lights spectacular is now open at Crescent Farms in Haverhill.
The North Shore Holiday Light Show features dozens of never-before-seen displays, some towering as tall as three stories and spanning more than 50 feet in length.
Presented by BOLD Media, the show is synchronized with holiday music being broadcast over FM radio. It takes about 20-25 minutes to drive through.
The show will remain open on select dates through Dec. 30. A full schedule is available at northshorelightshow.com, where tickets can be purchased for $23 per car.
Tickets may also be available at the gate for $25.
Cabot presents virtual children's programs
The "Kids at The Cabot" children's series presented by The Cabot in Beverly has returned in a virtual format.
All performances will start at 10:30 a.m. and are free, sponsored by New England Biolabs, but donations are welcome.
“While we’re sad we can’t host our community’s children and their families at the theater, we’re still thrilled to be able to provide local family-friendly programming virtually,” said J. Casey Soward, executive director of The Cabot.
The lineup includes Vanessa Trien on Jan. 9, Karen K and the Jitterbugs on Feb. 13, The Gottabees on March 6, and Stacey Peasley on April 10.
For more information, including streaming links on the show dates, visit thecabot.org.
Take in virtual symphony concerts
Cape Ann Symphony has announced a virtual concert series featuring its musicians under the direction of conductor Yoichi Udagawa. The inaugural concert, “A Lovely Presentation of Chamber Music,” is available to view online now.
The program includes “Mother and Child” by William Grant Still, known as the “dean of Afro-American composers”; Mozart’s “Divertimento, K. 136”; excerpts from Danish String Quartet’s “Wood Works,” which are arrangements of Scandinavian folk songs; and Holst’s “St. Paul Suite.”
This concert features concertmaster David Rubin, violin; Kett Chuan Lee, principal cello; Oksana Gorokhovskiy, principal second violin; and Anna Stromer, principal viola.
The virtual concert is viewable online for $20; purchase at capeannsymphony.org or by calling 978-281-0543. The purchase provides audience members with a video download link, which can be viewed at one’s convenience and does not expire.
A wealth of American art to discover at the Addison
The Addison Gallery of American Art on the campus of Phillips Academy in Andover has reopened to the public.
Hours are Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m.
New safety guidelines are in place, including mandatory reservations and mask wearing. Admission is still free, but advance tickets must be purchased at eventbrite.com/e/addison-gallery-of-american-art-admission-tickets-118662844763.
The gallery is said to have one of the most comprehensive collections of American art in the world, including more than 23,000 objects spanning the 18th century to the present.
All of those items can now be viewed at the museum's website by searching for particular works, artists, themes or periods. There are suggestions at the website for art-related projects and activities that families can do together and a link to virtual tours of 10 great museums around the world.
In addition, the exhibits currently on display at the Addison can be viewed in a virtual tour on the website, where visitors can also watch interviews with museum staff.
Check it out at addison.andover.edu.
Rockport gallery brings Paris home
"Paris Redeemed," a virtual art exhibit presented by Decouvert Fine Art in Rockport, is available to view through the end of the year.
Gallery owners Steven Law and Donald Stroud had planned to bring their exhibit "Grace in Nature and Faith" to Paris after its successful showing at Master Drawings New York. But when they began to pack in the spring for the exhibition at Marty de Cambiaire Fine Art on Place Vendome, the pandemic hit and began closing down events.
"It was an opportunity of a lifetime," Law said. "Then the world came to a standstill as the pandemic intensified, and we made a decision not to go and temporarily closed our gallery until a vaccine is available. We do not have the square footage to allow for social distancing.
"There has been so much loss and suffering around the world," he said. "Like so many in businesses, we are between what has been and what will be. But an idea occurred to us that if beauty and art have a capacity to help those that are suffering, we have an obligation to make our exhibition available virtually, as a meditation of sorts."
Hence, the title of the virtual exhibit is "Paris Redeemed." The exhibit is set to Handel's "Dixit Dominus," which was composed in Italy, a source of inspiration for artists throughout the centuries.
"We wish healing, hope, inspiration, and solace for all," Law said. "If folks wish to learn a bit about the history of the art, they can scroll down the page after the slideshow is finished. Curiosity will lead them where it will."
To view the exhibit, visit the "Paris Redeemed" page at decouvertfineart.com.
Guests welcome again at Newburyport gallery
Newburyport's Sweethaven Gallery is once again open to the public.
The 25L Inn St. space is open Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. However, only three people will be allowed in at a time, and masks and temperature checks are required.
The featured exhibit is "Presence: Witnessing the Voice of Nature" by Lisa Hoag. The award-winning artist, photographer and designer lives in western Massachusetts and studied fine art at Parsons School of Design in New York and art and design in an arts residency in Paris for two years.
Also on display and for sale are works by Ezra Sesto, Vincent Lemonnier Ferro, Don Williams, gallery owner Greg Nikas, C. Max Schenk, Paul Neverette, Sandra Swan, Chris Sava and Jacques Hnizdovsky.
The gallery also now offers an online shopping cart, available to browse at sweethavengallerystore.com.
Game show fun at 'Balderdash Academy'
Newburyport High School's facade serves as the inspiration for Balderdash Academy, a fictional private boarding school that is the setting for a new online comedy panel game show.
Originally conceived by co-founders Bob LeBlanc of Newburyport and Steve Corning of Maine as a live variety show, "Balderdash Academy" was adapted to an online format in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
New episodes are posted regularly on YouTube and feature a mix of interview, chat, improv and game show with an emphasis on lighthearted comedy. The storyline follows faculty members as they talk to guests and compete for the coveted Balderdash Academy Reigning Champion banner.
To check out the show and for more information, visit balderdashacademy.com.
Rockport Art Association opens its doors
The Rockport Art Association & Museum, at 12 Main St. in downtown Rockport, has reopened and is featuring a number of new exhibits.
On display through Dec. 31 are "Art in the Tavern," a members exhibit featuring paintings, graphics, sculptures and photography; the National Juried Show; and the Experimental Group Show.
The museum's current hours are Thursdays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 5 to 8 p.m.
Visitors need to wear masks, and there is a rigorous schedule for daily cleaning. For those not comfortable attending shows in person, all major exhibits will also be available for online viewing and sales through the website at rockportartassn.org.
Explore the Peabody Essex Museum
The Peabody Essex Museum in Salem now features a range of digital content at its website that allows visitors to explore its collection remotely.
Podcasts discuss recent exhibits and museum history, while stories reflect on the value and impact of art. There are also suggestions for crafts and activities for the whole family.
Clicking on the “Explore Art” button at pem.org allows viewers to examine highlights from several periods and categories in the museum’s international collection, while postings of art and objects at facebook.com/peabodyessexmuseum respond to each day at hand.
The museum has reopened to the public and is open Thursdays through Sundays. Tickets must be purchased in advance at pem.org or 978-542-1511.
Music Man keeps entertaining children
Wenham musician Brian Doser performs children's music live on Facebook, YouTube and Instagram on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 10 a.m.
Doser, better known as The Music Man, normally performs a drop-in music program for children three days a week at The Community House in Hamilton.
He is often joined by his daughter Hannah, who sings and plays various instruments, for the 45-minute segments.
Doser has also been offering shows geared toward adults on weekends, featuring popular cover songs and some original tunes.
To check out his shows, visit facebook.com/briandosermusic or search @briandosermusic on YouTube and Instagram.
If you have an event to add to this roundup, please email the details to Ann Reily, assistant managing editor of features, at areily@northofboston.com.