North of Boston arts and entertainment roundup

Take in live music from your car
A new series of concerts, drive-in style, will kick off this weekend at the Manchester Athletic Club, 8 Atwater Ave., Manchester-by-the-Sea.
GimmeLIVE's MAC Drive-In Summer Concert Series will feature performers on a big stage in the back parking lot, surrounded by trees and rock cliffs. Attendees can bring lawn chairs to set up next to their vehicles, as well as their own prepared food to enjoy. No alcohol is allowed.
The lineup includes Roomful of Blues on Saturday, July 25; Barrence Whitfield on Sunday, July 26; Johnny A. on Saturday, Aug. 1; Danny Klein's Full House on Sunday, Aug. 2; The Fools on Saturday, Aug. 8; and the James Montgomery Band on Sunday, Aug. 9.
All shows start at 6 p.m., with gates opening at 5:15 p.m. Tickets are $75 per car, with a limit of six people allowed per vehicle.
For reservations or more information, visit gimmelive.com.
Enjoy classics from the Great American Songbook
The Marblehead Little Theatre has a new virtual concert, "The Great American Songbook," available for online viewing through Aug. 1.
The performance, produced by Dayle Pearsons with music by Betty Lautner and Dara VanRemoortel, features narration by Anne Marilyn Lucas and singing by Bobby Kerrigan, Jim Wrynn, Karin Anderson, Nick Economou, Thom Smoker and Andrew Hankinson, Nora Falk, Greg Mancusi Ungaro, Janet Pohli, John Archer, Larry Lowe, Mary McClory, Emma Rose Campbell, Dayle Persons, Jennifer Hurley, David Scannell, Ron Amon, Nate Ramsayer, and Tom Edmonds.
Those making a suggested donation of $10 at https://checkout.square.site/pay/5b5ea9da104c4328959af9d9c54f0f03 will receive the password to watch the video at vimeo.com/439585394.
Proceeds will benefit the theater. For more information, visit mltlive.com.
Online cabaret to support work of NAGLY
MassOpera stars will come together on Saturday, July 25, at 8 p.m. for "A NAGLY Virtual Cabaret."
Hip-hop artist Jass Bianchi, tenor Wes Hunter, baritone Todd McNeel Jr. and soprano Abigail Whitney Smith will present a program of showstoppers, pop tunes and original music.
It's free to watch, but there are also options to support the work of the Salem-based nonprofit North Shore Alliance of Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual. Transgender and Queer Youth, including sponsoring a song and having the performer do a personalized shoutout for $100 and dedicating a song for $25. Visit givingtools.com/give/249.
To tune in to the show, visit NAGLY on YouTube, youtube.com/channel/UCbFujBBtv28O7EfDXNu17Kw, or Facebook, facebook.com/NorthShoreagly.
Discover the 'Magic of Place' for authors and artists
New England sites associated with beloved authors and artists will be highlighted in a Zoom program on Tuesday, July 28, at 7 p.m.
Presented by the Newburyport Public Library, "Magic of Place: How New England Shaped its Artists and Writers" will feature writers Patricia Harris and David Lyon, who will discuss and show photos of a dozen places. They will range from scenic landscape properties like Daniel Chester French's Chesterwood in Stockbridge to Louisa May Alcott's home in Concord to the Winslow Homer studio on Prout's Neck south of Portland.
Harris and Lyon are the authors of more than 30 books on travel, food and art. Participants may sign up via newburyportpl.org/events or by calling 978-465-4428, ext. 242.
Stage 284 launches Virtual Cabaret Series
Stage 284, the theater program at The Community House in Hamilton, has launched a new Virtual Cabaret Series with two upcoming online shows: Aug. 20 at 7 p.m. and Sept. 17 at 7 p.m.
Hosted by artistic director Katie Clarke and Stage 284 performer Cai Radleigh, the series celebrates a decade-plus of local musical theater showcasing crowd favorites from Stage 284's most popular productions.
Registration or tickets are not required, but there is a suggested donation of $10 per person or $20 per household. All proceeds benefit Stage 284’s Scholarship Fund.
For more information, visit stage284.com or email katie@communityhouse.org. To check out the debut show from July 16, visit facebook.com/Stage284/videos.
Museum to highlight tales from Marblehead
The story behind a children's series based in Marblehead will be shared during a Zoom talk on Thursday, July 23, at 7 p.m.
Dave Crowley will talk about his book "Azor of Marblehead: Maude Crowley's Remarkable Obsession," which explores the series written by his mother between 1948 and 1960.
The books were treasured by adults for their warm evocation of unique Marblehead characters, for their humor, and for the wit and intelligence of the boy Azor himself. Children read them in Marblehead schools, some producing drawings based on scenes in the books.
Maude Crowley, who based the stories on 6-year-old Dave and his friends, died in 2000 at age 93.
Presented by the Marblehead Museum, the talk is free. To register, visit marbleheadmuseum.org or call 781-631-1768.
Artists open studios for mini tours
The Cape Ann Artisans are hosting a Summer Mini-Tour on Saturday, Aug. 15, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Seven artists will open their studios in Gloucester and Rockport following COVID-19 best practices, using outdoor spaces to safely welcome visitors. Participants include ceramic artists David Archibald, Cynthia Curtis, and Erin O’Sullivan and Scott Place of Twin Lights Studios, along with painter Jillian Demeri, sea glass jeweler Jacqueline Ganim-DeFalco, glass artist Beth Williams and Pam Stratton Mosaics.
After a long winter of making new works, they are eager to use their combined indoor and outdoor spaces and gardens for the mini tour. For example, Curtis will open up an entire end of her gallery to the outside by using a newly installed garage door.
Artists are taking appointments for visitors who want to reserve a specific time. All guests are asked to wear face coverings, use hand sanitizer and practice social distancing.
For more information, including a map of locations, visit capeannartisans.com.
Game show fun at 'Balderdash Academy'
Newburyport High School's facade serves as the inspiration for Balderdash Academy, a fictional private boarding school that is the setting for a new online comedy panel game show.
Originally conceived by co-founders Bob LeBlanc of Newburyport and Steve Corning of Maine as a live variety show, "Balderdash Academy" was adapted to an online format in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
New episodes are posted regularly on YouTube and feature a mix of interview, chat, improv and game show with an emphasis on lighthearted comedy. The storyline follows faculty members as they talk to guests and compete for the coveted Balderdash Academy Reigning Champion banner.
To check out the show and for more information, visit balderdashacademy.com.
Rockport Art Association opens its doors
The Rockport Art Association & Museum, at 12 Main St. in downtown Rockport, has reopened with a new exhibit titled "Welcome Back!"
The show, which runs through Aug. 2, features approximately 90 artworks, including painting, photography and sculpture. Visitors need to wear masks, and there is a rigorous schedule for daily cleaning.
The museum's current hours are Wednesdays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Rockport Art Association will also host a show of the Massachusetts chapter of the National Association of Women Artists from July 25 through Sept. 7. Many North Shore artists are part of this organization's membership.
For visitors not comfortable attending shows in person, all major exhibits will also be available for online viewing and sales through the website at rockportartassn.org.
Take in Shalin Liu concerts in your living room
A new virtual music series is now being presented weekly by Rockport Music.
"Concert Window" features performances from the Shalin Liu Performance Center stage, with a couple of special performances from artists in other locations.
The concerts will all be held on Fridays at 7 p.m. The schedule is as follows:
July 24: Chee-Yun, violin, and Henry Kramer, piano
July 31: Grisha Goryachev, guitar
Aug. 7: Stephen Prutsman, piano (from his home)
Aug. 14: Rum Runners String Band
Aug. 21: Mari Martin & the Lucky Boys
Aug. 28: David Finckel, cello, and Wu Han, piano
The series will be free to view, shared via Facebook, YouTube and rockportmusic.org.
Pentucket students featured in virtual art show
The Pentucket Regional Middle and High School Art Festival is now available to view online.
The virtual exhibit features more than 280 pieces created by students in grades seven through 12 and includes paintings, digital art, photography and sculptures.
The projects are grouped by each grade's art class and can be explored through guided or self-guided tours at artsteps.com/view/5ecfa4ec119e17560ad5c1c6/3.
Additionally, the Virtual Senior Art Exhibit is also available to view online, either as a slideshow at sites.google.com/prsd.org/prhsvisualarts/home or via YouTube at youtube.com/watch?v=KWpXZQRAQVc.
Seniors designed their own exhibits and chose meaningful pieces from art classes taken throughout their time at Pentucket Regional High School to display. Artists include Groveland residents Lydia Baldini, Samantha Bellville, Nathan Conway, Brooke Daniels, Molly Forget, Katherine Rosa and Mikayla Tilden; West Newbury residents Alexa Berkley and Madeline Conover; Merrimac residents Samuel Bissitt, Sasha Davis, Kayla King and Maggie Peterson; and Haverhill resident Grace McIntyre.
41st annual Garden Tour blooms online
In lieu of its traditional garden tour held each summer, the Museum of Old Newbury is putting together virtual tours featuring four local gardens.
Each segment features a combination of video and photographs of the gardens in peak bloom, with narration by Bill Hallett and images by Bob Watts and Dan Fionte.
The first installment, available now, spotlights a lush garden in Rowley with a particular appreciation for composting. That will be followed by two segments highlighting backyard retreats in Newburyport, on July 30 and Aug. 30. A final installment on Sept. 15 will take the viewer from garden to table.
The free presentations will be available on the Museum of Old Newbury's website, as well as on its Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.
Popular car show motors on in a new format
The Misselwood Concours d'Elegance will be back this year with a new look — or several new looks.
While the main event, typically presented each July on the grounds of Endicott College in Beverly, cannot be held due to COVID-19 public health concerns, there will be alternative live and virtual events presented instead.
The Misselwood Concours Virtual Show will judge cars in 12 classes. The virtual show started on Sunday, July 19, with winners revealed on Facebook and Instagram each day leading up to the grand finale on Sunday, July 26.
For those wanting to see the cars in person, the new Misselwood Rally Series continues on Saturdays, Aug. 22 and Sept. 19. It is open to any pre-1990 classic car or motorcycle, with registration required and space limited to 60 vehicles. The 60-mile routes will be different for each part of the series.
"This is something we'll plan on doing each summer from now on," said Darren Stewart, chairman of the Misselwood Concours d'Elegance. "Not only are we able to involve more car owners, but the Endicott students will be on campus for the final tour in the series as we finish by driving through main campus."
All money raised from events will support the Endicott College Concours Scholarship, which assists current students and has raised close to $200,000 in the last 10 years.
The familiar in-person gathering will return next summer, scheduled for July 16-18, 2021.
For more information, visit misselwoodconcours.com.
Explore the Peabody Essex Museum
The Peabody Essex Museum in Salem now features a range of digital content at its website that allows visitors to explore its collection remotely.
Podcasts discuss recent exhibits and museum history, while stories reflect on the value and impact of art. There are also suggestions for crafts and activities for the whole family.
Clicking on the “Explore Art” button at pem.org allows viewers to examine highlights from several periods and categories in the museum’s international collection, while postings of art and objects at facebook.com/peabodyessexmuseum respond to each day at hand.
The museum has reopened to the public and is open Thursdays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at pem.org or 978-542-1511.
Check in on an osprey family
Essex County Greenbelt Association's osprey pair, Annie and Squam, have once again returned to their nest on the salt marsh near Lobsta Land Restaurant in Gloucester and have produced three chicks this season.
Greenbelt's live-streaming osprey cam is trained on the nest where the pair has been present since 2017. Annie and Squam, as they were named last year, laid eggs for the first time in 2019, fledging one chick named River. The pair has been attracting renewed attention since returning to the nest in early April.
Already in 2020, 25-30 dedicated volunteer citizen scientists have been busy, rain or shine, watching close to 50 nesting pairs and have submitted over 400 online nesting activity reports.
To watch the live osprey cam and view a virtual history of Greenbelt’s Osprey Program, visit https://ecga.org/Osprey-Program. To report osprey activity or learn more about the program, contact Rimmer at dwr@ecga.org or 978-768-7241, ext. 14.
Cape Ann Museum puts offerings online
Cape Ann Museum seeks to continue its mission to tell the stories of the community and its contributions to American art and industry even though its doors remain temporarily closed.
The Gloucester museum has launched the CAM Video Vault, which features 60 lectures, programs and archival material dating back to 1992. These include exhibit and program lectures by curators, artists, community leaders, educators and others, featuring discussions of past art shows, well-known artists with Cape Ann roots, natural environments and habitats in the region, and local maritime history.
To help at-home educators and parents, the museum has also added educational content, including art-making activities, reading adventures, and virtual tours and experiences. It is also sharing "Stories From the Stacks," based on the collection in the museum's library and archives.
To access the content and for more information, visit capeannmuseum.org.
Music Man keeps entertaining children
Wenham musician Brian Doser performs children's music live on Facebook every weekday at 10 a.m.
Doser, better known as The Music Man, normally performs a drop-in music program for children three days a week at The Community House in Hamilton.
He is joined by his daughter Hannah, who sings and plays various instruments, for the 45-minute segments.
Doser has also been offering shows geared toward adults on weekends, featuring popular cover songs and some original tunes.
To check out his shows, visit facebook.com/briandosermusic.
Keep up with Maritime Gloucester
Maritime Gloucester is now offering weekly virtual features, including Maritime Mondays, Throwback Thursdays and Front Line Fridays.
Mondays will feature a look at the collections and what's happening on the waterfront and harbor. Thursdays will celebrate the organization's 20th anniversary with memories from the past two decades. And Fridays will honor Maritime Gloucester members who are working on the front lines during the pandemic, from nurses and doctors to police and firefighters to teachers and delivery people.
To view the features and for more information, visit maritimegloucester.org, where you can also check out live webcam views of the railway and harbor.
A wealth of American art to discover at the Addison
The Addison Gallery of American Art on the campus of Phillips Academy in Andover is said to have one of the most comprehensive collections of American art in the world, including more than 23,000 objects spanning the 18th century to the present.
All of those items can now be viewed at the museum's website by searching for particular works, artists, themes or periods. There are suggestions at the website for art-related projects and activities that families can do together and a link to virtual tours of 10 great museums around the world.
In addition, the exhibits currently on display at the Addison can be viewed in a virtual tour on the website, where visitors can also watch interviews with museum staff.
Check it out at addison.andover.edu.
Virtual crafting at Haverhill library
The Haverhill Public Library is holding a virtual crafting hour through Zoom on Fridays at 2 p.m. The meetings let crafters working on projects at home connect with others and draw inspiration from their work.
To receive the Zoom invite to access the sessions, visit haverhillpl.org, or contact Brendan Kieran at bkieran@haverhillpl.org to learn more.
Bringing the Beverly library home
Beverly Public Library is connecting with the community through social media.
Offerings include Facebook Live sessions of "Tea Time Children's Classics," featuring readings of chapters from classic children's literature, on Tuesdays at 4 p.m. and "Musical Mondays," with rhymes, songs and special guests, on Mondays at 10 a.m.
The library has also been using Zoom to host various book and film discussion groups. To check out the events, visit facebook.com/beverlypubliclibrary or beverlypubliclibrary.org.
If you have an event to add to this roundup, please email the details to Sonya Vartabedian, managing editor of features, at svartabedian@northofboston.com.