Cellist to play Valentine's Day concert
The Jean C. Wilson Music Series at the First Religious Society in Newburyport has gone virtual for 2021.
Cellist Gwen Krosnick will perform on Sunday, Feb. 14, at 4 p.m., with the concert livestreamed from the 26 Pleasant St. church sanctuary.
“You can see it at exactly the same time as it’s occurring or for a limited time after the concert,” said John Mercer, member of the Jean C. Wilson Music Series. “The concerts will not be prerecorded and edited, so this will be as close as we can get to the excitement and immediacy of a live concert.”
Krosnick's program will feature a menagerie of vividly personal approaches to writing for solo cello: unaccompanied works of Bach, transcribed and originally written for the violin; virtuoso concert etudes and caprices by 19th-century cellist-composers; and three 20th-century works by American composers Dorothy Rudd Moore, Elliott Carter and Jeffrey Mumford.
The series will continue with two more solo performances: organist Raymond Hawkins on Feb. 28 and harpsichordist Sylvia Berry on March 14.
Although the concerts can be viewed for free, a donation of $18 is suggested for each show. To RSVP or for more information, visit bit.ly/wilson_series.
Authors to discuss books in virtual events
Temple Emanu-El in Haverhill is presenting a three-part Winter/Spring 2021 Author Mini-Series online via Zoom.
On Sunday, Feb. 14, at 1 p.m., Soviet dissident, political prisoner and Israeli activist Natan Sharansky and historian Gil Troy will discuss "Never Alone: Prison, Politics, and My People." The book explores the relationship between Israel and the Jewish people from multiple perspectives.
The event is co-sponsored by Congregation B’nai Israel in Rumson, New Jersey; Congregation B’nai Israel in Toms River, New Jersey; and Congregation Torat El, Oakhurst, New Jersey. Register at torat-el.org/events/a-conversation-with-authors-natan-sharansky-and-gil-troy.
On Tuesday, Feb. 23, at 7 p.m., Jonathan Kaufman will talk about "The Last Kings of Shanghai: The Rival Jewish Dynasties That Helped Create Modern China." The Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist delivers an epic, multigenerational story of two rival Jewish dynasties who flourished in Shanghai and Hong Kong as 20th-century China surged into the modern era.
Register at https://bit.ly/TEJonathanKaufman.
On Sunday, April 11, at 4 p.m., Bernice Lerner will present "All the Horrors of War: A Jewish Girl, a British Doctor, and the Liberation of Bergen-Belsen." The senior scholar at Boston University’s Center for Character and Social Responsibility and former dean of adult learning at Hebrew College links her mother’s story of survival during World War II to that of Brigadier Hugh Llewelyn Glyn Hughes, the first allied medical officer to enter Bergen-Belsen.
Register at http://bit.ly/TEBerniceLerner.
Tales on tap from Newbury's storied past
Transgressions that landed people in court, such as sword fights, scandalous romances and bloody brawls, will be detailed when the Custom House Maritime Museum in Newburyport hosts its Virtual First Friday event on Feb. 5.
"Tales and Ales" will be presented at 6:30 p.m. on YouTube at youtube.com/user/CustomHouseMuseum.
In the late 17th century, Newbury's Swett-Ilsley House served as one of three watering holes for the town, as well as a courthouse. Actual testimony given in the courthouse will be put into context by historian Bethany Dorau, Historic New England regional site manager.
New filmed edition of 'Terezin' to premiere
The first filmed production of the acclaimed "Terezin: Children of the Holocaust" will premiere virtually on Saturday, Feb. 6, with screenings at 2 and 7 p.m.
For nearly 50 years, students have been performing the play for middle and high school students locally and around the world.
Written by Newburyport playwright and director Anna Smulowitz, "Terezin" tells of the last two days in the lives of six children interned at the Theresienstadt concentration camp. During this dark period, more than 15,000 children were held captive and endured a desperate existence; fewer than 150 of them survived.
To film the play, Newbury resident Andrew Valianti, 18, and Georgetown resident Katie Lowell, 21, teamed up to create a COVID-19 "bubble" with quarantining, testing and other strict precautions. The co-directors also star in the movie, joined by cast members Olivia Colden, 17, of Newbury; Ava Laroche, 17, of Boxford; Jessie Rosenthal, 16, of Newburyport; and Ava Valianti, 11, of Newbury.
The production includes an introduction from Smulowitz and a talk-back with the cast. Tickets are $27.50. To purchase, visit terezin.eventcube.io.
Cabot keys up free Patti Austin show
Beverly's The Cabot is hosting a free online concert with a Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter.
"Patti Austin's Gratitude Tour: Celebrating National Mentoring Month with The Cabot" will air on Thursday, Feb. 4, at 7 p.m. on facebook.com/thecabot and youtube.com/channel/UCfTUwqBKTJehvXxWer12alA.
The one-hour program will include songs and anecdotes from Austin in tribute to National Mentoring Month, held each January to promote youth mentoring in the U.S.
Austin, who has spent six decades as a performer spanning multiple genres of music, is a co-founder of Over My Shoulder Foundation, which raises awareness of the impact of mentoring through entertainment-driven products and events. Her latest release, "Sound Advice," will soon have a sequel, "Sound Advice 2."
For more information, visit thecabot.org.
Series explores climate change and the coast
“Land, Sea, Community — Coastal Climate Resilience” is the focus of the 2021 Virtual Film & Lecture Series presented by the Essex County Greenbelt Association.
The lineup, continuing through Wednesday, March 24, focuses on the effect of climate change on coastal areas.
On Feb. 10 at 2 p.m., learn about how climate change affects the wildlife along our coasts with Parker River National Wildlife Refuge’s wildlife biologist Nancy Pau.
On Feb. 23 at 6 p.m., explore the coastal processes that form and change barrier beaches, like Plum Island, over time with science writer and "NOVA" consultant Bill Sargent.
On March 3 at 4:30 p.m., hear what two forward-thinking local organizations, North Shore Community Development Coalition and Resilient Together, are doing to ensure that planning for climate change solutions is equitable for all communities.
On March 24 at 6:30 p.m., watch the festival-winning documentary "Sacred Cod," followed by a moderated discussion about the effects of climate change on Gloucester’s fishing industry.
All events are online and free, funded by a coastal resilience grant from the Massachusetts Office of Coastal Zone Management. Registration is required; visit ecga.org/filmseries.
Take in virtual symphony concerts
Cape Ann Symphony has started a virtual concert series featuring its musicians under the direction of conductor Yoichi Udagawa.
The first two concerts, “A Lovely Presentation of Chamber Music” and "Virtual Brass Ensemble Holiday Concert," are available to view online now.
The chamber music program includes “Mother and Child” by William Grant Still, known as the “dean of Afro-American composers”; Mozart’s “Divertimento, K. 136”; excerpts from Danish String Quartet’s “Wood Works,” which are arrangements of Scandinavian folk songs; and Holst’s “St. Paul Suite.”
This concert features concertmaster David Rubin, violin; Kett Chuan Lee, principal cello; Oksana Gorokhovskiy, principal second violin; and Anna Stromer, principal viola.
The holiday program was taped recently at Crowell Chapel in Manchester-by-the-Sea with the brass quintet — Matthew Repucci, first trumpet; Ryan Noe, second trumpet; Earl Powers, horn; Daniel Walker, trombone; and Rob Needs, tuba — and vocalists from the Ipswich High School's Bel Canto and Chamber Singers. It includes “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing”; “A Christmas Festival”; “American Christmas Mash Up”; “Jazzy Jingle Bells”; “Mary, Did You Know”; “Hanukkah Suite”; “Feliz Navidad”; “White Christmas”; “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”; “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year”; and “Sleigh Ride.”
The first concert is viewable online for $20 and the second for $25. Purchase at capeannsymphony.org or by calling 978-281-0543. Each purchase provides a video download link, which can be viewed at one’s convenience and does not expire.
Cabot presents virtual children's programs
The "Kids at The Cabot" children's series presented by The Cabot in Beverly has returned in a virtual format.
All performances will start at 10:30 a.m. and are free, sponsored by New England Biolabs, but donations are welcome.
“While we’re sad we can’t host our community’s children and their families at the theater, we’re still thrilled to be able to provide local family-friendly programming virtually,” said J. Casey Soward, executive director of The Cabot.
The lineup includes Karen K's Lovefest on Feb. 13, The Gottabees on March 6 and Stacey Peasley on April 10.
For more information, including streaming links on the show dates, visit thecabot.org.
A wealth of American art to discover at the Addison
The Addison Gallery of American Art on the campus of Phillips Academy in Andover has reopened to the public.
Hours are Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m.
New safety guidelines are in place, including mandatory reservations and mask wearing. Admission is still free, but advance tickets must be purchased at eventbrite.com/e/addison-gallery-of-american-art-admission-tickets-118662844763.
The gallery is said to have one of the most comprehensive collections of American art in the world, including more than 23,000 objects spanning the 18th century to the present.
All of those items can now be viewed at the museum's website by searching for particular works, artists, themes or periods. There are suggestions at the website for art-related projects and activities that families can do together and a link to virtual tours of 10 great museums around the world.
In addition, the exhibits currently on display at the Addison can be viewed in a virtual tour on the website, where visitors can also watch interviews with museum staff.
Check it out at addison.andover.edu.
Guests welcome again at Newburyport gallery
Newburyport's Sweethaven Gallery is once again open to the public.
The 25L Inn St. space is open Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. However, only three people will be allowed in at a time, and masks and temperature checks are required.
The featured exhibit is "Presence: Witnessing the Voice of Nature" by Lisa Hoag. The award-winning artist, photographer and designer lives in western Massachusetts and studied fine art at Parsons School of Design in New York and art and design in an arts residency in Paris for two years.
Also on display and for sale are works by Ezra Sesto, Vincent Lemonnier Ferro, Don Williams, gallery owner Greg Nikas, C. Max Schenk, Paul Neverette, Sandra Swan, Chris Sava and Jacques Hnizdovsky.
The gallery also now offers an online shopping cart, available to browse at sweethavengallerystore.com.
Game show fun at 'Balderdash Academy'
Newburyport High School's facade serves as the inspiration for Balderdash Academy, a fictional private boarding school that is the setting for a new online comedy panel game show.
Originally conceived by co-founders Bob LeBlanc of Newburyport and Steve Corning of Maine as a live variety show, "Balderdash Academy" was adapted to an online format in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
New episodes are posted regularly on YouTube and feature a mix of interview, chat, improv and game show with an emphasis on lighthearted comedy. The storyline follows faculty members as they talk to guests and compete for the coveted Balderdash Academy Reigning Champion banner.
To check out the show and for more information, visit balderdashacademy.com.
Explore the Peabody Essex Museum
The Peabody Essex Museum in Salem now features a range of digital content at its website that allows visitors to explore its collection remotely.
Podcasts discuss recent exhibits and museum history, while stories reflect on the value and impact of art. There are also suggestions for crafts and activities for the whole family.
Clicking on the “Explore Art” button at pem.org allows viewers to examine highlights from several periods and categories in the museum’s international collection, while postings of art and objects at facebook.com/peabodyessexmuseum respond to each day at hand.
The museum has reopened to the public and is open Thursdays through Sundays. Tickets must be purchased in advance at pem.org or 978-542-1511.
Music Man keeps entertaining children
Wenham musician Brian Doser performs children's music live on Facebook, YouTube and Instagram on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 10 a.m.
Doser, better known as The Music Man, normally performs a drop-in music program for children three days a week at The Community House in Hamilton.
He is often joined by his daughter Hannah, who sings and plays various instruments, for the 45-minute segments.
Doser has also been offering occasional shows geared toward adults on weekends, featuring popular cover songs and some original tunes.
To check out his shows, visit facebook.com/briandosermusic or search @briandosermusic on YouTube and Instagram.
If you have an event to add to this roundup, please email the details to Ann Reily, assistant managing editor of features, at areily@northofboston.com.