Pandemic fiction: Fall books include stories of the virus

Upcoming book releases include "The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story" by Nikole Hannah-Jones, releasing Nov. 16 (One World); "Crossroads," a novel by Jonathan Franzen releasing on Oct. 5 (Farrar, Straus and Giroux); "Wish You Were Here," a novel by Jodi Picoult, releasing Nov. 30 (Ballantine); "Beautiful World, Where Are You," a novel by Sally Rooney, releasing Sept. 7 (Farrar, Straus and Giroux); and "Harlem Shuffle" by Colson Whitehead, releasing Sept. 14 (Doubleday); "Call Us What We Carry," poems by Amanda Gorman, releasing Dec. 7 (Viking Books); "Winter Recipes From the Collective: Poems" by Louise Glück, releasing Oct. 20 (Farrar, Straus and Giroux); "Silverview," a novel by John le Carré, releasing Oct. 12 (Viking); "Chronicles From the Land of the Happiest People on Earth," a novel by Wole Soyinka, releasing Sept. 28 (Pantheon); and "The Lincoln Highway," a novel by Amor Towles, releasing Oct. 5 (Viking); "All About Me: My Remarkable Life in Show Business" by Mel Brooks, releasing Nov. 30 (Ballantine); "Going There," a memoir by Katie Couric, releasing Oct. 26 (Little, Brown and Company); "Act Like You Got Some Sense: And Other Things My Daughters Taught Me," a memoir by Janie Foxx, releasing Oct. 19 (Grand Central Publishing); "The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music" by Dave Grohl, releasing Oct. 5 (Dey Street Books); and "Dwyane," a memoir by Dwyane Wade, releasing Nov. 16 (William Morrow). (Associated Press)