Peabody, MA - Charles E. Chesley, 97, of Peabody and a former longtime resident of Haverhill, passed away peacefully at Braeburn at Brooksby Village, Peabody, Mass. on Monday, January 27, 2020. He was born November 13, 1922, in Haverhill, a son of the late Edward and Margaret (Kimball) Chesl…