METHUEN — William Thomas was a musical force to be reckoned with.
As a teacher at Phillips Academy for 33 years, Thomas was always finding ways to inspire students and colleagues, and to reach new audiences with live music.
“Everywhere he went he had big plans, and everyone around him would tell him not to do something that was always bigger than anyone imagined doing,” said Leonardo Ciampa, who taught music at Phillips Academy from 1992 to 1997. “Everyone would try to dissuade him. He would always figure out a way to make it happen.”
Ciampa, who is now composer in residence at Mechanics Hall in Worcester, has honored the memory of his former colleague, mentor and friend with an original work that will be performed at Methuen Memorial Music Hall on Saturday, April 29 at 7:30 p.m.
Ciampa will conduct a chorus of 30 singers and three vocal soloists, along with Methuen native Andrew Scanlon on organ, in the performance of “Requiem for William.”
“It starts in darkness that gradually gives way to light, grief that gives way to hope,” Ciampa said.
Following an intermission, the program will also include gospel music led by Donnell Patterson, who studied with Thomas at Phillips Academy and currently teaches at the New England Conservatory.
“Some of the singers used to sing with William many years ago,” Ciampa said. “He pulled them together, friends and former choristers of William’s.”
Scanlon, who is the regular organist at Church of the Advent in Boston, never met Thomas but said Ciampa’s composition is “lovely.”
“I think the piece is going to be a great success,” Scanlon said. “It’s certainly great for a Massachusetts composer to have a premiere in the Merrimack Valley, to have new classical music written and performed here.”
Thomas, a native of Lexington, Kentucky, who studied music at Oberlin College and Conservatory, died in 2013 at age 62 following his retirement in 2008 from Phillips Academy.
After arriving at the school in 1975, he expanded its music faculty and introduced programs in gospel and chamber music, according to a story in The Phillippian, the school’s student newspaper.
Thomas also founded two student groups at Andover, the Cantata Choir and Academy Chamber Orchestra, which traveled overseas every year, making trips to Scotland, China and Spain.
While he was doing all that, Thomas was also the first music director of the Cambridge Community Chorus, which he led to Tokyo to perform Handel’s “Messiah.”
In addition, Thomas served as artistic director for Project STEP, or String Training Education Program, in Boston, which provides instruction on stringed instruments to underprivileged youths. Thomas even organized a concert that they performed at Symphony Hall.
“He knew that would be something they would never forget,” Ciampa said. “He made it happen. They did not lose money. That’s the kind of guy he was.”
Ciampa first met Thomas when they both worked at Tufts University in 1991, after Ciampa played piano at Thomas’ audition to be a choral director.
Ciampa said the music budget was negligible, but that didn’t prevent Thomas from staging “Dido and Aeneas” in an art gallery on campus.
“He did a complete opera, he did oratorios, he did so many good things,” Ciampa said.
Ciampa, who attended the New England Conservatory of Music, got his first exposure to the masterworks of choral musical while serving as an accompanist for Thomas.
“He never failed to bring the spirit and passion out of what he was conducting,” Ciampa said. “When you heard him conduct, it was like he was saying to you, you have to hear this.”
The libretto that Ciampa wrote for “Requiem for William” weaves Latin and English together, with much of the latter coming from works by Paul Laurence Dunbar, an African-American poet who was a son of slaves and died in 1906.
“He was one of the great poets of the 19th century,” Ciampa said. “I wanted to include Latin in honor of the great choral repertoire that William loved.”
Ciampa has performed in the Methuen Memorial Music Hall a number of times over the years, including as a pianist at the popular “Red, white and blue festival” just prior to the Fourth of July.
“You walk in the door and your jaw drops,” he said. “I’ve played at least 10 recitals there and every time I walk in, my jaw drops.”
Ciampa said people who haven’t heard the hall’s organ recently are in for a treat at this concert, because the organ received a tune-up over the past year.
“The whole instrument has been re-regulated and re-voiced,” he said. “It has never sounded warmer or more cohesive in its history.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.