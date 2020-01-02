Printable occasion: Museum hosting Typographic Ephemera Party 

The Museum of Printing in Haverhill is celebrating its acquisition of the Schappler Typographical Ephemera collection with a Typographic Ephemera Party on Saturday, Jan. 11.
This new holding encompasses 11,000 rare items ranging from promotional ephemera to type specimen books to correspondence with typographic designers. Many pieces in the collection will be on display.
John Schappler worked as a type designer under R. Hunter Middleton at Ludlow Typograph and also held type design positions with IBM, Compugraphic, Sun and Itek.
A calligrapher, Schappler learned his craft from the renowned lettering teacher and historian the Rev. Edward Catich. He saved almost everything typographic.
The collection joins the over 9,000 typographic items in the Museum of Printing’s archives, making it one of the most compete collections of 20th-century worldwide typographic development and promotion. The museum’s archive also includes the original drawings for every Linotype typeface produced in the 20th century, plus artwork for Intertype and Photon phototypesetters.
The museum is organizing all of its typographic holdings to be accessible to researchers, historians, and graphic design professionals.
The Museum of Printing is dedicated to preserving the rich history of the graphic arts, printing and typesetting technology, and printing craftsmanship. In addition to many special collections and small exhibits, the museum contains hundreds of antique printing, typesetting and bindery machines, as well as a library of books and printing-related documents.
IF YOU GO
What: Typographic Ephemera Party
When: Saturday, Jan. 11, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; snow date Jan. 18
Where: Museum of Printing, 15 Thornton Ave., Haverhill
How much: Museum admission $10 adults, $8 children ages 6 to 16, seniors and students
More information: museumofprinting.org
