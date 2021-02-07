North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Snow ending this evening followed by clearing late. Low 17F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow ending this evening followed by clearing late. Low 17F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. About one inch of snow expected.