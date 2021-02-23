Ramen noodles add texture to stir-fry dish

Ramen dishes have become very popular. Here’s a quick dish you can make in minutes.
Ramen noodles are made with a soft flour, unlike pasta that is made with hard durum flour. They cook into soft noodles that absorb the flavor of the sauce they’re cooked in.
When looking for ramen noodles, you can find them made with rice flour, or they may be labeled as soft Chinese noodles. Either works with this dinner.
If you only find them as part of a soup bowl or other mixture, remove the package of noodles and discard the other ingredients, using the noodles only.
Defrosted frozen broccoli can be used instead of fresh broccoli, and boneless pork chops can be used instead of pork tenderloin.
PORK RAMEN STIR-FRY
Servings: 2
¼ cup water
6 tablespoons ketchup
4 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
2 cups broccoli florets
¼ cup ramen noodles (4 ounces)
2 tablespoons canola oil, divided use
¾ pound pork tenderloin, cut into ¼-inch pieces
1 cup sliced red bell pepper
2 tablespoons chopped cilantro leaves
1 lime, cut into quarters
Mix the water, ketchup and Worcestershire sauce together, and set aside. Add the broccoli to a microwave-safe bowl, and microwave 2 minutes. Remove, and set aside.
Cook the ramen noodles according to package instructions. Drain, and set aside.
Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a wok or skillet over high heat. Add the pork, and sauté about 2 to 3 minutes. Remove to a plate. Add the red bell pepper and microwaved broccoli, and stir-fry 2 minutes.
Lower heat to medium-high. Add the remaining 1 tablespoon oil, and return pork to wok or skillet. Add the cooked ramen noodles and the reserved sauce. Toss well.
Divide between 2 plates or shallow bowls. Sprinkle cilantro on top, and serve with lime wedges.
Nutrition information per serving: 645 calories (25% from fat); 18.3 g fat (2.4 g saturated, 9.9 g monounsaturated); 108 mg cholesterol; 46.8 g protein; 73.1 g carbohydrates; 3.1 g fiber; 907 mg sodium.