On the PBS program Stories from the Stage, a Lawrence middle school English teacher remembers the 2018 Merrimack Valley gas explosions and fires, and reflects on the calamity’s lasting ruptures in the Immigrant City — along with lessons learned.
That’s part of Gladys Wangeci Gitau-Damaskos’ story.
It airs Monday at 9:30 p.m., opening a show filmed before a studio audience in May. The episode’s theme is: “In the Name of Justice.”
In an interview last week, Gitau-Damaskos’ traced her background as an immigrant, originally from Kenya, moving to Lawrence at age 12.
She reflected on how art, writing and activism are intrinsic to her identity and have helped her regain a footing in the aftermath of events that shook the city and claimed the life of Leonol Rondon, 18, one of her students.
Her path to the PBS show began in April with an unexpected inquiry from the station, emailed to the Lawrence literary magazine she had co-founded several years ago, “Exposed Brick.”
The show was seeking stories, she pitched the gas explosions and Stories from the Stage wanted it.
She assembled a script and memorized it and the next month, on May 25, walked to the stage’s edge and told it to the Cambridge studio audience, feeling vulnerable and honest.
She had thought it was just a story about her students, but found out in telling it that it was also about how the events affected her.
The gas explosions have been overshadowed by the COVID-19 pandemic that has disrupted work, derailed schools and devastated lives, killing more than 1 million people and causing more than 97 million cases in the US.
In both disasters Lawrence was hit especially hard. The Columbia Gas explosions and silent virus delivered a succession of body blows that jolted Lawrencians.
By March of 2020, and the pandemic’s arrival, Gitau-Damaskos remained insecure in her parents’ house, which she rents and where she lives with her husband, William Damaskos, a Lawrence High math teacher.
The prior September, in 2019, a year after the explosions, a gas leak in South Lawrence caused the evacuation of 150 homes and businesses, triggering renewed fears of gas explosions.
“So I was feeling unsafe in the house, and then the pandemic forced us to be in the house, and so then it was like the one place I feel unsafe, now, I have to be here, because outside it’s also unsafe.”
Outside it was unsafe. Inside it was unsafe.
She needed a safe space — and found it through art and writing.
One of her projects was a spoken poem “How to Sleep Again After Houses Randomly Combust in Your Neighborhood.”
She read the poem at a hearing convened on the Columbia Gas disaster.
The poem is also included in a song by the Merrimack Valley band Monkey Knife Fight, recorded in a Cambridge studio in March 2021.
The song, “Pressure,” by Felipe Collazo, and featuring Gitau-Damaskos, is about the gas explosions from a Lawrencian’s point of view.
Her poem is both formal and personal, delivered as a first-person public service announcement.
“How to Sleep Again ... “ lists 17 aids to rest — by number.
“1. We learn how to breathe, the ground feels like it is shaking due to the constant drilling and you feel like you are melting inside of a Salvador Dali painting. Count to 10 if you have to.”
She goes on to list another:
“16. Remember Leonol and his boldness. Remember how hard he worked to change into the man he wanted to be, when he didn’t believe you were neighbors until you ran into each other at the park over the summer. How you started out on the wrong foot but the last time you spoke he told the other students not to bother you too much because you were his teacher.”
In her poem and in her PBS story she urges people to ask for the things they have lost and need, to ask those responsible for their situation to make good on the losses.
Her needs included housing, transportation, reimbursement for spoiled food, gym memberships to shower.
She lives in the same house she grew up in and is just down the street from where she teaches today, Spark Academy, at the same middle school complex she attended in her early teens, then called South Lawrence East Middle School.
Collazo, who is from and lives in Lawrence, knows Gitau-Damaskos from their community work including Bread and Roses Heritage Festival organizing.
Her poem about the explosions reminded him of the heavy and horrible experience they and others went through and how they helped each other survive the ordeal.
“It is easy for people to forget about it,” Collazo said in a phone interview. “It is important to remind people, because it could happen anywhere.”
He’ll be watching his friend on Monday night.
Gitau-Damaskos says it is important to document, in a public record, what has happened in Lawrence because powerful voices might otherwise diminish or erase what they have experienced.
She traces her beginnings as an activist to when she was at Lawrence High and learned that she was an undocumented student.
She was studious, a member of YDO Lawrence and started a newspaper, What’s Good in the Hood.
She learned all she could about how an undocumented student could attend college.
It wasn’t easy. A Lawrence High calculus teacher, Allen Scheier put her in touch with others who had faced a similar dilemma.
She graduated in 2012 from the high school and found a college out west that accepted undocumented students.
In 2016, she graduated with a politics degree from Whitman College in Washington State. A year later she was teaching in her old public school system.
The following year, 2018, on Sept. 13, she had just left a school event when she noticed an online remark from someone in New York saying, “Pray for South Lawrence.”
Why South Lawrence, she thought?
Sirens and helicopters and online posts and news reports and a call from her principal about the death of her student followed.
This was the beginning of her story about the Lawrence gas explosions, a story that needs to be remembered and that Gitau-Damaskos tells.
