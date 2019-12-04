NORTH ANDOVER — Armenian culture and cuisine will take center stage on Saturday, Dec. 7, as St. Gregory Armenian Apostolic Church of the Merrimack Valley serves up its annual Holiday Bazaar and Food Fair from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the church's Jaffarian Hall, 158 Main St., North Andover.
The fair will feature a full menu of classic Armenian fare prepared by church members — from lamb shish, losh and chicken kabobs to kheyma, stuffed grape leaves, cheese and spinach boregs and more. Guests will also be able to sample a variety of freshly made Armenian pastries, include paklava, bourma and choreg. Meals will be available throughout the day for both dining in or taking home.
The bazaar will fill the church hall with a country store, white elephant items, gifts, treasures and more. Raffles are also planned.
Call the church at 978-685-5038 for more information.