METHUEN — After a two-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Restaurant Week returned to Methuen from May 23-27 featuring deals from 16 establishments.
“All the credit goes to the restaurants themselves,” said Mayor Neil Perry. “They’re the backbone of our community.”
He also lauded the efforts of Gerald Schiavoni of Merrimack Valley Eats, who assisted with marketing the five-day event.
“He’s knowledgeable and he’s respected,” said Perry.
Kirby Mastrangelo of the Sandtrap Bar and Grille at the Merrimack Valley Golf Club said this year’s Restaurant Week, known as Savor Methuen, provided the opportunity to introduce new customers to the Sandtrap.
During the week, the Sandtrap offered one free appetizer and dessert with the purchase of two entrées.
“We are in a unique position being a restaurant located within a golf course, not everyone knows we are here and open to the public,” she said. “We are grateful to Mayor Perry for putting together such a great community event, for taking the time to contact and include us. This was something that benefited both the consumer and the small business.”
Colie Ryan and James Kearney, owners of The Irish Cottage, said Savor Methuen was a “great success.”
Throughout the week, the restaurant offered a $10 discount off any purchase of $50 or more.
“This is great for the city of Methuen and what’s even better, it brought in first-time customers not just from the valley but out of state,” said Kearney.
Matthew Fitzgerald, owner of Mann Orchards, said Restaurant Week provides smaller establishments with a greater opportunity to showcase their products.
During the week, Mann Orchards offered a variety of specials including $3 breakfast sandwiches, $5 lunches as well as a $4 apple crisp and ice cream.
“Restaurant Week gives a lot of people an affordable chance to enjoy foods that they might not have otherwise been able to try,” he said. “Five-dollar lunches don’t pay the bills, but it does give our customers, and some who might not be regular customers, a chance to taste and enjoy what we offer.”
Fitzgerald said there was a “fantastic jump” in lunch sales and that the $4 apple crisp and ice cream also did well.
“We look at Restaurant Week as a great marketing opportunity and, especially this year, a great way to give some relief to our customers’ wallets,” he said.
Matthew Goyette, owner of Jersey Mike’s Subs, said his restaurant ran a buy-one, get-one free sub promotion.
“I thought it went really well,” he said, adding that Jersey Mike’s has only been open in Methuen since November 2021. “It drove a lot of traffic into our store, we were definitely busier.”
Rick Angelo, owner of Ellie’s Farmhouse, said Savor Methuen was the second busiest week in the company’s two-year history.
The restaurant offered customers breakfast or lunch entrées at 50% off with the purchase of a full-price entrée.
“It was awesome to see the community come out and support local businesses,” said Angelo. “There were a lot of verbal hugs given.”
He also said other Methuen restaurant owners found time to visit Elle’s Farmhouse.
“They’re smart consumers, they know good food,” he said.
